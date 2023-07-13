Harry Kane: Bayern Munich chiefs jet into London to try to sign Tottenham striker - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Bayern Munich chiefs jetted into London on Thursday night to try to sign Harry Kane.

Manchester United have reportedly had a players-plus-cash bid for Rasmus Hojlund rejected by Atalanta.

Willian has taken a step closer to the exit door at Fulham after failing to show for pre-season training.

DAILY MIRROR

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is prepared to offer Harry Kane a post-playing role to keep him in north London, it has been claimed.

Erik ten Hag is desperate for Manchester United to sign Andre Onana before he takes his squad to the US for their pre-season tour.

Riyad Mahrez will hold talks with Pep Guardiola about his Manchester City future amid interest from Saudi Arabia.

National League champions Wrexham have made their first big statement of intent in the summer transfer window by signing Will Boyle.

Nottingham Forest are closing in on a deal to snare Willian from Fulham - thanks to owner Evangelos Marinakis.

Everton have made their first major push in the summer transfer window, with a £25m bid for Mali star El Bilal Toure.

DAILY MAIL

Manchester United have re-opened talks with Inter Milan to try and find a breakthrough in negotiations over goalkeeper Andre Onana. The two clubs are believed to be about £6m apart in their valuations.

Image: Andre Onana could be set to reunite with Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford

DAILY EXPRESS

Liverpool will reportedly submit their first bid for Southampton ace Romeo Lavia once Jordan Henderson has informed the Reds of his final decision over a transfer to Saudi Arabian club Al Ettifaq

John Cross and David Ornstein discuss Jordan Henderson's potential 'seismic' move to Saudi Arabia where it's rumoured he could earn up to £700,000 a week

SCOTTISH SUN

Antonio Colak is closing in on a £2.5m move to Parma - with Rangers pushing for Danilo as a ready-made replacement.

DAILY RECORD

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has given youngster Mitchel Frame the chance to impress in Portugal, as the 17-year-old is one of the younger players in the Hoops travelling squad.