Arsenal still eyeing Moises Caicedo | West Ham interested in Harry Maguire - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Arsenal are still keeping tabs on Brighton star Moises Caicedo in the summer transfer window.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr have expressed an interest in landing Manchester United defender Alex Telles.

DAILY MIRROR

West Ham are reportedly interested in signing Manchester United defender Harry Maguire.

Man Utd transfer target Sergino Dest has claimed he is planning on staying at Barcelona for the forthcoming season.

DAILY MAIL

Paris Saint-Germain are ready to rival Bayern Munich for Tottenham striker Harry Kane.

Burnley refused a request from Luton to switch the newly-promoted club's first Premier League home game from Kenilworth Road to Turf Moor with the result that it has now been postponed.

THE TELEGRAPH

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will report back to Chelsea on Monday if the club do not agree a deal for his exit before then.

THE TIMES

'Dangerous' autograph hunters are harassing players, say Manchester United

Bayern Munich are confident they can sign Kyle Walker this summer after the England right-back reportedly agreed terms with the Bundesliga club over a move.

THE ATHLETIC

Nottingham Forest's Sam Surridge is close to joining Nashville SC after the two clubs agreed a fee in the region of £5m.

SCOTTISH SUN

Nottingham Forest are lining up a shock move for Rangers left-back Borna Barisic.

Celtic are eyeing a double swoop of South Korean duo Hyun-Jun Yang and Hyeok-Kyu Kwon.

DAILY RECORD

Rangers have reportedly launched a fresh bid to land Danilo.