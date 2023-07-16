Chelsea could enter race for Harry Maguire amid West Ham, Tottenham and Newcastle interest - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Chelea are considering entering the race for Harry Maguire's signature, with West Ham, Tottenham and Newcastle all keen on the England defender.

Erik ten Hag is ready to axe 'must-sell' defenders Eric Bailly and Alex Telles this summer - and the Manchester United pair have not reported for pre-season training ahead of their potential exits from Old Trafford.

Chelsea are plotting a move for Lyon star Rayan Cherki, according to reports.

Three Championship clubs head the queue to sign Sunderland striker Ross Stewart - Middlesbrough, Southampton and Stoke City.

Brighton goalkeeper Carl Rushworth has joined the list of key loan targets for Championship side Swansea City.

Cole Palmer is being chased by two Manchester City old boys - Vincent Kompany of Burnley and Leicester's Enzo Maresca.

Burnley will hand 'keeper James Trafford a stunning £40,000-a-week contract as they bid to buy him from Manchester City.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Romelu Lukaku will return to Chelsea on Tuesday - 24 hours after Mauricio Pochettino's squad have flown to the United States for the club's pre-season tour - with Juventus now leading the race to sign the striker.

Wolves are poised to make a third bid for Bristol City star Alex Scott after an offer worth over £20m was rejected by the Championship club.

DAILY MAIL

Roc Nation president Michael Yormark has dismissed suggestions that the agency are set to drop Romelu Lukaku.

Everton have seen a £15m approach for Wilfried Gnonto knocked back by Leeds.

Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez has agreed personal terms with Saudi Arabian club Al Ahli, according to reports.

Napoli have reportedly opened talks with Tottenham over a loan move for Argentine playmaker Giovani Lo Celso.

DAILY MIRROR

Jon Dahl Tomasson is considering quitting Blackburn after being warned the club face a fire-sale.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is driving the club's transfer interest in Sofyan Amrabat and has already met this year with the agent of the Fiorentina midfielder.

THE ATHLETIC

Manchester United are expected to agree personal terms with Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana on Monday, and the clubs are very close to finalising his transfer fee.

Chelsea duo Omari Hutchinson and Harvey Vale have been left out of the traveling squad for the US pre-season tour to allow them to concentrate on securing loan moves away from the club.

Xavi Simons has departed PSV Eindhoven's training camp to complete a move back to Paris Saint-Germain, his club have confirmed.

Theo Zidane, the son of Zinedine Zidane, has renewed his contract with Real Madrid until June 2024.

DAILY EXPRESS

West Ham are preparing to formalise their interest in Ajax defensive midfielder Edson Alvarez.

DAILY RECORD

Rangers have resumed talks with Los Angeles FC as they look to finally complete their long-running chase for MLS ace Jose Cifuentes.

Feyenoord's financial director Pieter Smorenburg has warned Arne Slot that player sales from the likes of Danilo joining Rangers may not be added into his squad budget.

German giants Stuttgart are poised to land Malik Tillman after the young forward held talks with Sebastian Hoeness about a £6m move.

SCOTTISH SUN

Celtic's move for Hyeok-Kyu Kwon is set to go ahead after his transfer was confirmed by his club's manager.

New Celtic signing Hyun-Jun Yang broke down in tears as he made an emotional farewell to the fans of his current club.

THE SCOTSMAN

Hearts are on the verge of signing Calem Nieuwenhof from Western Sydney Wanderers.