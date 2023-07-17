Harry Kane has no interest joining Paris Saint-Germain with Bayern Munich only possible destination - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's newspapers...

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Harry Kane has no interest in joining Paris Saint-Germain this summer, leaving Tottenham facing a straight fight with Bayern Munich to keep hold of the striker.

Brighton & Hove Albion are leading the race to sign England Under-21 forward Cole Palmer on loan from Manchester City.

THE SUN

Bruno Fernandes has rejected multiple transfer offers from Saudi Arabia, reports suggest.

West Ham have seen a loan offer for Manchester United defender Harry Maguire rejected.

Image: Harry Maguire has been stripped of the Man Utd captaincy

EVENING STANDARD

Chelsea will this week make an improved £70m-plus offer for Moises Caicedo.

DAILY MAIL

Bayern Munich insiders fear the comments made by honorary president Uli Hoeness regarding Harry Kane over the weekend could prove more damaging to their pursuit of the Tottenham captain.

Manchester United will pick up talks with Atalanta over striker Rasmus Hojlund this week.

Lionel Messi will be given a key to the city of Fort Lauderdale following his seismic move to Inter Miami.

Chelsea have joined the race for top Japanese prospect Keisuke Goto.

Fulham are striving to keep a number of their key players as well as manager Marco Silva.

Manchester City remain determined to swoop for main defensive target Josko Gvardiol from RB Leipzig but are also casting an eagle eye over Lyon's highly rated centre-back Abdoulaye Ndiaye.

Image: Can Man City lure Josko Gvardiol to the Etihad Stadium?

Chelsea have discussed the merits of signing Dusan Vlahovic from Juventus but his salary is deemed prohibitive as they restructure their wage tiers.

Monaco are stepping up their pursuit of Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo.

Shamrock Rovers' 15-year-old midfield prospect Charles Akinrintayo has been invited for a trial at Bayern Munich.

Leicester City are among the clubs interested in Manchester United winger Amad Diallo as they plan for Harvey Barnes' departure.

Burnley are monitoring developments with Nathan Redmond - the former Southampton winger, now 29, has also attracted interest from Wolves.

Blackburn Rovers are in discussions to sign former Burnley target Besiktas striker Jackson Muleka.

Brentford have had big discussions over the past week regarding the merits of making an improved record bid for Nottingham Forest's Brennan Johnson who is valued at around £50m.

Luton are weighing up a £5m bid for Ryan Giles, with Middlesbrough also interested in the Wolves academy product.

DAILY MIRROR

Kepa Arrizabalaga is poised to become Chelsea's longest-serving player as the Blues press ahead with their plans to offload a host of fringe players.

THE ATHLETIC

Nottingham Forest have opened discussions with Manchester United over a deal to bring goalkeeper Dean Henderson back to the City Ground.

Leeds United are set to appoint outgoing Tottenham Hotspur performance director Gretar Steinsson to a senior recruitment role at Elland Road.

Manchester City are stepping up plans to sign a winger as Riyad Mahrez edges closer to a £30m move to Al Ahly.

Folarin Balogun says he doesn't feel the need to prove himself as an Arsenal player despite his future being under the spotlight.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Football coach Saul Isaksson-Hurst has been working with Arsenal academy product Folarin Balogun and believes he is one of the most exciting number nines in world football

Burnley are progressing in talks to sign Basel forward Zeki Amdouni and are in advanced talks to sign Nathan Redmond on a free transfer.

Chelsea and Marseille are in talks over a potential move for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Fiorentina's Igor Julio is on Brighton's alternative list of targets if they cannot re-sign Levi Colwill from Chelsea.

Leeds United have agreed a deal to sign Chelsea defender Ethan Ampadu.

DAILY EXPRESS

Manchester City have reportedly been offered one of Marco Verratti, Gianluigi Donnarumma or Presnel Kimpembe in exchange for Bernardo Silva as Paris Saint-Germain ramp up negotiations for the Portuguese.

THE TIMES

Michail Antonio has had preliminary talks about joining Steven Gerrard at Al Ettifaq, the Saudi Arabian club that have offered a lucrative contract to Liverpool's Jordan Henderson.

Image: Will Michail Antonio join the Saudi Arabian exodus?

Tottenham want about £23m for Giovani Lo Celso, having turned down Napoli's offer of a loan move.

Matt Doherty is set to return to Wolves after successful talks between the club and the defender.

Golfers competing at this week's Open in Hoylake have been sent letters warning them not to tackle Just Stop Oil activists if the event becomes the latest target for protests.

DAILY RECORD

Dundee United are closing in on a deal for Louis Moult as Jim Goodwin looks to add some firepower to his Championship squad.

Hyeok-kyu Kwon has boldly declared he will soon be the best player at Celtic as he prepares to make the move to Glasgow.

Tom Lawrence is another step closer to ending his Rangers injury hell after rejoining Michael Beale's squad.

SCOTTISH SUN

Several clubs are keeping tabs on Glen Kamara this summer.