Arsenal revive interest in Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz - Paper Talk

Plus: RB Leipzig refute claims Man City have Josko Gvardiol agreement; Kyle Walker already ruffling feathers at Bayern Munich before even signing; Bayern planning third Harry Kane bid; Nine players on Liverpool midfielder transfer shortlist
Friday 21 July 2023 23:35, UK
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's newspapers...
DAILY MIRROR
Arsenal have reignited their interest in Douglas Luiz - almost a year after they failed to sign the Aston Villa midfielder.
Erik ten Hag refused to be drawn on Manchester United's interest in Harry Kane but did stress that the club will do "everything" they possibly can to sign an elite No 9.
DAILY MAIL
RB Leipzig have claimed there has been no agreement with Manchester City over Josko Gvardiol, despite reports the defender is about to join the club.
Arsenal's significant summer spend is evidence that owner Stan Kroenke will do all it takes to win the Premier League title this season, according to CEO Vinai Venkatesham.
Some of Bayern Munich's older players have expressed their dissatisfaction at Kyle Walker's deal - despite the Man City defender not even signing terms yet.
Ola Aina will become Nottingham Forest's first signing of the summer pending a medical in Spain on Friday.
The 151st Open – July 20 to 23 - LIVE on Sky Sports Golf
Fourth Men’s Ashes Test – July 19 to 23 – LIVE on Sky Sports Cricket
Premier League Summer Series – from July 23 - LIVE on Sky Sports Premier League
Hungarian Grand Prix – July 21 to 23 - LIVE on Sky Sports F1
F1 Juniors: Hungarian GP – July 23 – LIVE on Sky Sports Mix
World Matchplay Darts – July 17 to 23 – LIVE on Sky Sports Action
Women’s World Matchplay Darts – July 22 to 23 – LIVE on Sky Sports Action
IBF Lightweight Title Eliminator – July 23 – LIVE on Sky Sports Action
Enjoy live action from The Open, F1, The Ashes, Premier League and more with NOW
THE GUARDIAN
Marco Silva will speak to Fulham's owner, Shahid Khan, before deciding whether to accept an offer to coach Al-Ahli after the Saudi Arabian club made him an improved offer worth up to €40m (£34.7m) for a two-year deal.
THE SUN
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp reportedly has a nine-man shortlist of potential midfield targets.
THE ATHLETIC
Barcelona will explore the opportunity to sign Tottenham striker Harry Kane on a free transfer in 2024.
Jurgen Klopp says managing Germany would be "a great honour" - but insists he will stay at Liverpool for the rest of his contract.
DAILY TELEGRAPH
Ange Postecoglou has urged Tottenham to resolve Harry Kane's future, insisting he is "not relaxed" about the England captain's situation as Bayern Munich circle.
Wilfried Zaha has raised hopes of agreeing a new contract with Crystal Palace amid interest from foreign clubs with three weeks left before the Premier League starts.
Erik ten Hag says he has given his recommendations on what should happen to Mason Greenwood but has insisted he will abide by any decision the club makes over the striker's future at Manchester United.
EVENING STANDARD
Erik ten Hag has confirmed Harry Maguire remains part of his plans at Manchester United.
Chelsea have had significant transfer interest for striker Mason Burstow, who is currently training under Mauricio Pochettino in the United States.
THE TIMES
Bayern Munich are planning a third bid for Tottenham striker Harry Kane.
DAILY RECORD
Michael Beale's big money move for Brazilian striker Danilo was in danger of collapsing last night after Feyenoord booted out the latest Ibrox bid.
Brendan Rodgers insists he's not back at Celtic because he's been promised wads of cash.
SCOTTISH SUN
Rangers boss Michael Beale has confirmed that Jose Cifuentes has signed for the club.