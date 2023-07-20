Arsenal revive interest in Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's newspapers...

DAILY MIRROR

Arsenal have reignited their interest in Douglas Luiz - almost a year after they failed to sign the Aston Villa midfielder.

Erik ten Hag refused to be drawn on Manchester United's interest in Harry Kane but did stress that the club will do "everything" they possibly can to sign an elite No 9.

DAILY MAIL

RB Leipzig have claimed there has been no agreement with Manchester City over Josko Gvardiol, despite reports the defender is about to join the club.

RB Leipzig dismiss claims Man City have agreement in place to sign Josko Gvardiol

Arsenal's significant summer spend is evidence that owner Stan Kroenke will do all it takes to win the Premier League title this season, according to CEO Vinai Venkatesham.

Some of Bayern Munich's older players have expressed their dissatisfaction at Kyle Walker's deal - despite the Man City defender not even signing terms yet.

Ola Aina will become Nottingham Forest's first signing of the summer pending a medical in Spain on Friday.

THE GUARDIAN

Marco Silva will speak to Fulham's owner, Shahid Khan, before deciding whether to accept an offer to coach Al-Ahli after the Saudi Arabian club made him an improved offer worth up to €40m (£34.7m) for a two-year deal.

THE SUN

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp reportedly has a nine-man shortlist of potential midfield targets.

THE ATHLETIC

Barcelona will explore the opportunity to sign Tottenham striker Harry Kane on a free transfer in 2024.

Jurgen Klopp says managing Germany would be "a great honour" - but insists he will stay at Liverpool for the rest of his contract.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Ange Postecoglou has urged Tottenham to resolve Harry Kane's future, insisting he is "not relaxed" about the England captain's situation as Bayern Munich circle.

Wilfried Zaha has raised hopes of agreeing a new contract with Crystal Palace amid interest from foreign clubs with three weeks left before the Premier League starts.

Erik ten Hag says he has given his recommendations on what should happen to Mason Greenwood but has insisted he will abide by any decision the club makes over the striker's future at Manchester United.

EVENING STANDARD

Erik ten Hag has confirmed Harry Maguire remains part of his plans at Manchester United.

Chelsea have had significant transfer interest for striker Mason Burstow, who is currently training under Mauricio Pochettino in the United States.

THE TIMES

Bayern Munich are planning a third bid for Tottenham striker Harry Kane.

DAILY RECORD

Michael Beale's big money move for Brazilian striker Danilo was in danger of collapsing last night after Feyenoord booted out the latest Ibrox bid.

Brendan Rodgers insists he's not back at Celtic because he's been promised wads of cash.

SCOTTISH SUN

Rangers boss Michael Beale has confirmed that Jose Cifuentes has signed for the club.