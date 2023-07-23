Tottenham owner Joe Lewis tells chairman Daniel Levy to sell Harry Kane if contract is rejected - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Tottenham owner Joe Lewis has told chairman Daniel Levy that Harry Kane must be sold this summer if the striker refuses to sign a new contract.

Chelsea have reportedly made a £39m pound offer to sign Crystal Palace star Michael Olise.

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi is encouraging Kylian Mbappe to listen to offers that may come in for the forward this summer.

Callum Hudson-Odoi is ready to move to Italy and has agreed personal terms with Lazio, according to reports.

Al Hilal have reportedly offered Kylian Mbappe a sensational £173.2m-per-year (€200m) deal to join the club.

Borussia Dortmund are reportedly closing in on a deal to sign Marcel Sabitzer from Bayern Munich.

THE GUARDIAN

Manchester United could revive their interest in Harry Kane after Tottenham's decision.

THE SUN

Manchester United have been told they would have to pay Harry Kane a whopping £30m a year to sign him.

Fulham are willing to pay £7m for Demarai Gray as Everton look to cash in on the new Jamaica international.

THE ATHLETIC

Marseille have agreed a deal with Watford to sign winger Ismaila Sarr.

THE TELEGRAPH

Royal Liverpool are to radically overhaul the controversial 17th hole after The Open due to complaints.

DAILY RECORD

Brendan Rodgers has revealed Liel Abada wants to Stay at Celtic after a heart-to-heart with the Hoops winger.

Rangers have tabled one final take-it-or-leave-it bid to prise Brazilian striker Danilo away from Feyenoord.

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson is keen to re-sign Liam Scales from Celtic.

Arsenal outcast Kieran Tierney could see a dream move to Celtic left as his ONLY option this summer with Newcastle United's interest reportedly cooling.

SCOTTISH SUN

Scotland ace Jack Hendry is set for a stunning move to join up with Steven Gerrard in Saudi Arabia, according to reports.

Hearts have had a six-figure offer accepted for Peterborough's Frankie Kent.

Ryan Christie has confessed that he hasn't held any talks with Bournemouth over a new contract despite entering the final 12 months of his deal.