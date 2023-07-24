Manchester United will not spend more than £60m on Atalanta's Rasmus Hojlund this summer - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's newspapers...

DAILY MIRROR

Manchester United are not willing to splash out more than £60m on Atalanta's Rasmus Hojlund this summer.

DAILY MAIL

Kylian Mbappe reportedly has no intention of playing in Saudi Arabia despite Paris Saint-Germain granting Al Hilal permission to speak to the French star after a world record £259m bid.

Fabinho remains keen on joining Saudi Pro League side Al Ittihad after the move was held up by a paperwork issue.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is set to decide on a leadership group for the upcoming season, after taking the decision to name Bruno Fernandes as captain.

Bournemouth's Vitality Stadium was evacuated following the discovery of an unidentified object with police called to investigate

Manchester United are considering a move for £5m Fenerbahce goalkeeper Altay Bayindir as competition for new £43m man Andre Onana, with Dean Henderson heading for exit and Luton chasing Tom Heaton.

Manchester United will be handed a pre-season boost this week with Anthony Martial ready to start taking part in full training.

Anthony Gordon admits he was not fit enough for Eddie Howe's football upon arrival at Newcastle, but £40m star is now 'in a really good place' ahead of first full season at St James' Park

Football agents have failed in a bid to fight against a FIFA crackdown that introduced a raft of new rules and will cap fees after losing CAS case.

Tottenham's Davinson Sanchez is 'in advanced talks' to join Spartak Moscow with the Russian side 'submitting a £10.4m bid', six years after he joined Spurs for £42m

West Ham are anxiously waiting on news from Joao Palhinha's shoulder scan and were preparing a second offer for the Fulham star after their initial £45m bid was rejected

THE SUN

West Ham have their eyes set on former Liverpool striker Divock Origi for up to £9m after he spent last season at AC Milan, according to reports in Italy.

Man Utd long-term target Victor Osimhen favours a move to Old Trafford this summer reports suggest.

DAILY EXPRESS

Tottenham have reportedly expanded their shortlist of centre-back options due to 'complications' in talks for Micky van de Ven and Edmond Tapsoba.

THE GUARDIAN

Chelsea are ready to listen to offers for Conor Gallagher, who is wanted by Tottenham and West Ham.

THE ATHLETIC

Folarin Balogun trained separately from the Arsenal squad during Monday's session in Los Angeles, with Arsenal looking for £50m if they are to sell Balogun.

Lionel Messi - newly-named Inter Miami captain - and Sergio Busquets are likely to make their first starts for Inter Miami on Tuesday night against Atlanta United.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Al Hilal's £259m Mbappe move has sparked a worldwide bidding war as Man Utd and Chelsea express interest.

DAILY RECORD

Arsenal star Kieran Tierney admits he has not had any talks with boss Mikel Arteta over an exit this summer amid links to Celtic and Newcastle United.

SCOTTISH SUN

Ridvan Yilmaz is reportedly a target for Turkish side Fenerbahce this summer.

Jack Hendry is closing in on his sensational move to Saudi Arabia to link up with Steven Gerrard at Al Ettifaq.