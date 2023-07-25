Manchester United to rival Arsenal and Chelsea for Ajax forward Mohammed Kudus - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers...

MANCHESTER EVENING NEWS

Sofyan Amrabat's agent claims there are "quite a few teams" his player would be open to joining amid links with a move to Manchester United.

Manchester United are reportedly ready to move on to Ajax forward Mohammed Kudus should they fail in their efforts to sign Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta this summer.

Pep Guardiola admits Kyle Walker is 'irreplaceable' and says he hopes to keep him at the club amid ongoing interest from Bayern Munich in his signature.

Kevin De Bruyne stepped up his injury recovery as he trained with his Manchester City teammates in Tokyo on Tuesday.

Manchester City have told Bernardo Silva they have no intention of selling him this summer despite talks with Paris Saint-Germain.

THE GUARDIAN

Southampton have rejected Liverpool's opening £35m bid for Romeo Lavia with the Saints demanding £50m for the teenage Belgium midfielder.

DAILY MAIL

Premier League clubs are bracing themselves for a raft of pay-rise demands from top players should Kylian Mbappe seal his £259m move to Saudi Arabia.

Bayern Munich are going all out to secure the signings of Kyle Walker and Harry Kane before the start of the season.

Fabinho's £40m move to Al-Ittihad 'is in jeopardy' and the Liverpool midfielder could return to pre-season training with the Reds on Wednesday.

West Ham have opened talks with Manchester United over Scott McTominay as they look to replace Declan Rice but it will require a 'very big offer' to prise midfielder away from Old Trafford.

EVENING STANDARD

Arsenal are set to sign Brazilian midfielder Bitello for £6.9m. Arsenal have even secured a slight discount on Bitello's initial valuation of £8.2m, it is claimed.

Chelsea are closing in on a personal terms agreement with Mohammed Kudus. Arsenal, meanwhile, must sell before they can buy the £40m-rated Kudus.

Paris Saint-Germain are anticipating further player-plus-cash offers for Kylian Mbappe from European clubs in the days ahead following a world-record £259m bid for the player from Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal.

Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech could still end up in Saudi Arabia with Al-Ahli. Al-Nassr pulled out of a deal for the Moroccan due to issues in his medical, something which Ziyech's camp deny. Sadio Mane is now Al-Nassr's top target and reports suggest their Saudi rivals could now swoop for Ziyech.

Eden Hazard will not be joining Lionel Messi at Inter Miami. After leaving Real Madrid, the Chelsea legend is looking for a new club and a move to Anderlecht has also been denied. Voetbalkrant say Hazard, 32, would prefer to stay in European football.

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson is on the verge of joining Saudi club Al Ettifaq.

Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun has been spotted training away from his teammates as speculation over his future ramps up.

Juventus are desperate to complete a deal for Romelu Lukaku.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

World Cup organisers in the USA have claimed they would "die" for the opportunity to host a competitive Premier League match in a move that could resurrect talk of the so-called 39th game.

Liverpool are interested in Southampton's Romeo Lavia but consider £50m asking price too high.

Harry Brook still feels England can be moral winners of the Ashes with a win in this week's final Test at The Oval.

James Anderson still has the hunger to play for England, as long as Test captain Ben Stokes still wants him in the team.

England's Test team will face India in their cricketing backwaters in early 2024 with games scheduled for Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Rajkot, Ranchi and Dharamsala, which have hosted 15 Tests combined.

THE SUN

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is facing the prospect of being without a new striker at the start of the season.

Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Sport will provide £17bn for Saudi Pro League transfers between now and 2030, according to reports.

Reports claim Neymar could earn £172m a year if he made the switch, with Al-Hilal rumoured to be plotting a £38m bid for the Brazilian.

Al-Hilal targeted Luka Modric too in a £170m deal and they could make an ambitious move for Robert Lewandowski next year. Lewandowski revealed he is not thinking of moving to Saudi Arabia this summer - joining the likes of Son Heung-min, Romelu Lukaku and Jamie Vardy in that stance.

DAILY MIRROR

Manchester United are also looking at Eintracht Frankfurt's Randal Kolo Muani and Ajax's versatile forward Mohammed Kudus if Atalanta will not compromise on their asking price for Rasmus Hojlund.

Manchester United duo Harry Maguire and Mason Greenwood need to leave the club according to Wayne Rooney.

DAILY RECORD

Rangers are on the brink of transfer double deal with Danilo and Jose Cifuentes now only need to clear minor hurdles.

Declan Gallagher is in Dundee United's sights with the St Mirren defender close to a Jim Goodwin reunion.