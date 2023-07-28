Arsenal face competition from Chelsea and Manchester United for Ajax star Mohammed Kudus - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's newspapers...

DAILY MIRROR

Arsenal face competition from Chelsea and Manchester United for £40m-rated playmaker Mohammed Kudus, and are also interested in £45m-rated winger Michael Olise.

Jonny Evans and Joe Hugill will remain in and around the first team at Manchester United as Erik ten Hag looks to ensure the squad is well stocked.

THE TIMES

Bayern Munich are considering free agent David De Gea and Brentford No 1 David Raya as they look to sign a new goalkeeper to compete with Manuel Neuer ahead of Yann Sommer's impending move to Inter Milan.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Wolves manager Julen Lopetegui had made his frustration felt after he was informed about the club's financial situation which could limit their ambitions this season.

Ben Foster consoled Nathan Bishop in the Manchester United dressing room after learning how distraught the young goalkeeper was over his challenge in the Paul Mullin incident.

England will put pressure on the International Cricket Council to allow for greater flexibility in the schedule to prevent Test matches being scuppered by the weather.

Novak Djokovic's father, Srdjan, has expressed hope that his son will retire from tennis next year.

Shot-putter Amelia Strickler is ready to take legal action against UK Athletics over its selection criteria as she faces being denied a place at the World Championships despite reaching World Athletics qualification standards

DAILY MAIL

Mauricio Pochettino has warned Chelsea's players he will not tolerate moaning about lack of game-time and has invited any such trouble-makers to leave the club.

Full-back Reece James has revealed a host of former players did not want to be at Chelsea last season.

Saudi Pro League side Al Ettifaq have been accused by fans on social media of greying out Jordan Henderson's rainbow captain's armband in their announcement video.

Luton have been given special dispensation by the Premier League to begin the season without installing undersoil heating at Kenilworth Road in contravention of the competition's rulebook.

Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel has admitted Bayern Munich are after a new No 9 this summer after twice having bids turned down for Tottenham's Harry Kane.

A leading Manchester United supporters' group has expressed concern that the club's protracted takeover saga could take 18 months, with the much-maligned Glazer family yet to sell despite an array of offers worth billions.

Fulham have made an offer worth just £4.5m for Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Eric Dier struggled to hold back tears as he revealed his upset at not being able to help his close friend Dele Alli conquer his demons during their time together at Tottenham.

DAILY EXPRESS

Andre Onana's agent has revealed the goalkeeper turned down approaches from Chelsea and Tottenham to reunite with his former Ajax coach Erik ten Hag at Manchester United.

Manchester City have reportedly been given a two-week deadline to finalise their move for RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol or face having to wait 12 months when his £96m release clause kicks in.

THE GUARDIAN

Birmingham is considering hosting the Commonwealth Games again in 2026 after Victoria in Australia pulled out because of escalating cost.

Formula 1 drivers including Mercedes' George Russell have raised safety concerns about this week's Belgian Grand Prix at Spa - with rain expected all weekend at the treacherous track.

EVENING STANDARD

Tottenham will face no Premier League punishment should Joe Lewis be found guilty after facing insider trading charges in the US.

Luis Suarez's move to Inter Miami to join former Barcelona team-mates has collapsed after Gremio coach Renato Portaluppi confirmed he will be staying until at least January.

Chelsea face a decision over whether to continue trying to drive down the price for Moises Caicedo to meet Brighton's demands or include Levi Colwill to tempt the Seagulls into a sale.

Lautaro Martinez said he is 'disappointed' by former strike partner Romelu Lukaku.

MANCHESTER EVENING NEWS

Kyle Walker refused to respond to questions from reporters about Bayern Munich amidst speculation he could move to the Bundesliga champions.

Rasmus Hojlund is said to be 'flattered' by interest from Paris Saint-Germain in his services but the striker has his heart set on heading to Manchester United

Manchester City have identified Crystal Palace's Michael Olise as a possible replacement for Saudi Arabia-bound Riyad Mahrez.

THE SUN

The Women's World Cup was rocked on Wednesday night after Colombian teen sensation Linda Caicedo collapsed in a training session just months after recovering from cancer.

Ex-Manchester United star Odion Ighalo has slammed Cristiano Ronaldo and said the Al Nassr striker is "playing for money, not passion".

Sam Allardyce has revealed he begged Leeds United to give him a chance to save their Premier League status 12 games before they actually appointed him.

Steve Bruce says he recommended Steven Gerrard to Newcastle United's new owners as his replacement as he was negotiating his exit from the club.

James Rodriguez is set for another move, this time to make Brazilian club Sao Paulo the 10th of his globe-trotting career.

DAILY RECORD

Borussia Monchengladbach sporting director Roland Virkus has played down their interest in Fabian Rieder - which could leave an opening for Celtic this summer.

Rangers will demand an allocation of 700 tickets for the derby at Parkhead in December - even though Celtic have rejected the offer of the same amount for the Ibrox clash in September.

Kenneth Vargas' Hearts transfer fee has been agreed as the Costa Rican's Tynecastle arrival timeline has been laid out.

THE SCOTTISH SUN

Former Hamilton owner Ronnie MacDonald has revealed the club was having to find £2m per season just to keep it afloat.

Declan Gallagher has revealed his daughter started crying when she learned he could be moving to India with Chennaiyin FC and admits he is thrilled to be staying in Scotland with Dundee United.