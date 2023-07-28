Bayern Munich hope to meet Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy on Monday in bid to sign Harry Kane - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's newspapers...

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Bayern Munich hope to meet with Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy on Monday in their latest bid to sign Harry Kane, which could be boosted by interest from Spurs in the German club's attacking starlet Mathys Tel.

Nottingham Forest have rejected a club record offer worth up to £40m from Brentford for Brennan Johnson, the Wales international.

THE SUN

Mason Greenwood's career at Manchester United could be saved after the club's main sponsor Adidas approved his return.

Moises Caicedo and his representatives will ask Brighton to bring their asking price down from £100m, according to reports.

Newcastle's Kell Watts insisted on delaying his medical ahead of a second loan spell at Wigan - because he was watching Love Island.

Everton are considering a move for Brazilian winger Tete.

DAILY MAIL

Top European clubs are growing increasingly fearful of losing players to the Saudi Pro League in September when they are powerless to replace them.

Bayern Munich have accepted an offer from Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr for Sadio Mane.

James McAtee believes his time on loan at Sheffield United moulded him into a man but is relishing the opportunity of a lifetime back at Manchester City.

Allan Saint-Maximin's time at Newcastle United is over after the winger completed a £30m switch to Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli.

DAILY MIRROR

The families of Lionel Messi and David Beckham dined together at a glitzy restaurant in Miami on Thursday evening.

Manchester City are not preparing to enter the race for PSG's Kylian Mbappe this summer.

National League champions Wrexham have come under fire after a study revealed the club flew to a number of away games last season.

THE ATHLETIC

David Beckham says Inter Miami have long-standing plans to create a women's team.

Tyler Adams has a relegation release clause as part of his Leeds United contract.

USMNT midfielder Yunus Musah is close to joining AC Milan from Valencia in a £17m move

THE GUARDIAN

LGBTQ+ charity Stonewall believes Jordan Henderson has an opportunity to "create a new blueprint" for discussion about LGBTQ+ rights after his controversial move to Saudi Arabia.

DAILY EXPRESS

Inter Miami have been forced to reduce ticket prices after the embarrassing sight of empty seats for Lionel Messi's second game at DRV PNK Stadium.

Arsenal have reportedly rejected Inter Milan's opening offer of £30m for striker Folarin Balogun immediately and have demanded that the Serie A side up their offer in order to land the American international.

Crystal Palace are prepared to submit a fresh bid for Flamengo's Matheus Franca as the Eagles ramp up their pursuit of attacking reinforcements following the departure of Wilfried Zaha.

THE SCOTTISH SUN

Karamoko Dembele could be set for a shock return to the UK just 12 months after leaving Celtic, with the 20-year-old linked with a move to the English Championship.

Japanese striker Kyosuke Tagawa has confirmed he is on his way to Hearts