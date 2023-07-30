Chelsea are negotiating a cash-plus-player deal to sign Kylian Mbappe from PSG this summer - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers...

DAILY RECORD

Chelsea are attempting to negotiate a cash-plus-player deal to bring Kylian Mbappe to the Premier League this summer.

DAILY MIRROR

Paris Saint-Germain believe that Real Madrid will table a derisory transfer offer to try and prise Kylian Mbappe away on the cheap in the coming weeks.

DAILY MAIL

Chelsea are exploring a deal for Brighton goalkeeper Robert Sanchez.

Former Chelsea winger Eden Hazard is 'contemplating retirement' at the age of just 32 after leaving Real Madrid.

Jordi Alba is on his way to America to link up with ex-Barcelona teammates Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets at Inter Miami.

Mateo Kovacic believes Croatia team-mate Josko Gvardiol is ready to make his next career step and join him at Manchester City.

Tom Daley has announced he is returning to diving after a two-year break and will bid for a place at next summer's Olympics in Paris.

THE SUN

Arsenal have been told to sign Neymar by Julio Baptista as he would "complete" the team.

Three Premier League managers were forced to run for cover after a storm uprooted trees at a garden party.

THE INDEPENDENT

England veteran Rachel Daly revealed she blocks out the frightening possibility of becoming a victim of the devastating injury crisis besetting women's football and the World Cup.

THE ATHLETIC

Ousmane Dembele's future at Barcelona is in major doubt amid PSG's interest in signing him this summer.

THE SCOTTISH SUN

Glen Kamara has been told to stay away from Ibrox until he finds a new club.