Man Utd set to rival Liverpool for Southampton's £50m-rated midfielder Romeo Lavia - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Manchester United could hijack Liverpool's move for £50m-rated midfielder Romeo Lavia, according to reports.

Chelsea are reportedly back in talks with Juventus over the sale of Romelu Lukaku.

DAILY MIRROR

Manchester United target Sofyan Amrabat has already packed his bags ahead of a potential move to Old Trafford.

Luke Shaw has admitted Manchester United's players are "desperate" to welcome a centre forward to their squad this summer as the Red Devils close in on a move for Rasmus Hojlund.

Manchester United defender Luke Shaw believes goalkeeper Andre Onana will bring something fresh to Erik ten Hag's side and says the club cannot accept the success of their local rivals Manchester City

Manchester United will announce their decision on the future of Mason Greenwood within the next two weeks.

Dean Henderson's expected transfer from Manchester United to Nottingham Forest has been plunged into doubt.

Manchester United could offer veteran defender Jonny Evans a one-year deal after impressing in pre-season.

David Raya would favour a move to Arsenal over Bayern Munich as both clubs weigh up a move for the Brentford goalkeeper.

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has a fight on his hands to keep the No 1 shirt amid the Gunners' interest in David Raya.

Tottenham will contemplate making a move for Nottingham Forest's Brennan Johnson if Harry Kane is sold.

Liverpool are close to signing 16-year-old Leicester player Trey Nyoni, with the midfielder highly rated following a string of impressive performances at age-group level.

Charlie Wyett from The Sun told Back Pages Tonight that Manchester United should have made signing Harry Kane a priority instead of moving for Atalanta's Rasmus Hojlund

DAILY MAIL

Bayern Munich are ready to smash their transfer record and bid £85m for Harry Kane.

Manchester City are reportedly set to receive competition from Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United as they bid to sign RB Leipzig centre-back Josko Gvardiol.

Chelsea have agreed a fresh six-year deal in principle with Levi Colwill to keep him at Stamford Bridge until at least 2029.

Burnley are leading the race to sign Arsenal midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga on loan.

Lee Carsley has handed England a major boost by pledging his future to the U21s.

Ousmane Dembele has reportedly asked for Barcelona's permission to speak to Paris Saint-Germain, with the Ligue 1 champions facing a race against time to trigger his release clause.

Miguel Delaney from The Independent expects the transfer of Harry Kane to Bayern Munich to continue for weeks to come given Tottenham and Daniel Levy's history of being tough negotiators

THE GUARDIAN

West Ham are ready to walk away from a deal for James Ward-Prowse after having a second bid turned down for the Southampton midfielder.

THE TELEGRAPH

Paris Saint-Germain are considering making a formal complaint to FIFA over Real Madrid's conduct in the Kylian Mbappe transfer saga.

Liverpool have stepped up negotiations for Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia and an improved bid is imminent.

THE ATHLETIC

Former Nottingham Forest academy chief Gary Brazil is set to take on a new role with the Football Association as head of men's recruitment and retention for England.