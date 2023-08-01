Harry Kane prepared to sign new Tottenham deal if Bayern Munich move falls through - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Harry Kane is reportedly prepared to sign a new deal at Tottenham if his Bayern Munich move collapses. If he does stay put this summer, then Kane would consider opening talks on a new deal if they show significant progress on the pitch under Ange Postecoglou.

Man Utd are reportedly set to offer Jonny Evans a one-year deal for the upcoming Premier League season after the defender returned to the club on a short-term basis.

Spurs could launch a raid on Barcelona with two stars reportedly in their sights - Frank Kessie and Clement Lenglet.

PSG are reportedly expecting an offer from Chelsea for Kylian Mbappe following a phone call between Todd Boehly and PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

THE SUN

Arsenal have agreed personal terms with Brentford goalkeeper David Raya, according to reports.

Albert Sambi Lokonga is on the brink of leaving Arsenal for Burnley.

Barcelona have reportedly offered Paris Saint-Germain three players in exchange for Kylian Mbappe - Ousmane Dembele, Gavi and Raphinha.

Image: Barcelona wonderkid Gavi was offered to PSG in part-exchange for Kylian Mbappe, it is claimed

THE GUARDIAN

Liverpool have submitted an improved bid of £42m for the midfielder Romeo Lavia but that will be rejected by Southampton, who have a £50m asking price. Lavia wants the move and negotiations are continuing.

England's Rugby World Cup prospects have received a sizeable boost with the powerful forwards Ollie Chessum and Billy Vunipola primed for a return to action this month.

DAILY EXPRESS

Chelsea have taken a big step towards securing the services of Russian wonderkid Arsen Zakharyan. The Blues' sister club, Strasbourg, are reportedly closing in on the youngster, who has been likened by fans to Kevin De Bruyne.

Man Utd goalkeeper Matej Kovar is reportedly attracting interest from Aston Villa. The 23-year-old shot-stopper has already featured in pre-season for the Red Devils but was recently left behind for the club's tour of the United States to resolve his future.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Lisandro Martinez has told Man Utd's new goalkeeper Andre Onana to keep on rollicking his defenders.

Lucy Bronze refused to shake the referee's hand after England's 6-1 win over China and claimed the official "just wanted to give me a yellow card for fun".

British Cycling does not expect Laura Kenny to ride at next year's Paris Olympics after giving birth to her second child.

DAILY MIRROR

Toto Wolff has compared his relationship with Lewis Hamilton to his marriage as he opened up about the "arguments" he and the 38-year-old have at Mercedes.

Four-time Olympic gold medallist Sir Mo Farah has announced the Big Half will be his last race in London before retiring.

EVENING STANDARD

Mauricio Pochettino has challenged Levi Colwill to prove that he deserves regular football at Chelsea.

Image: Chelsea youngster Levi Colwill has been challenged to prove his worth by manager Mauricio Pochettino

Roy Hodgson says Crystal Palace are in desperate need of new signings, urging chairman Steve Parish and sporting director Dougie Freedman into action after losing five key players.

SCOTTISH SUN

There is more backroom change at Celtic after Anton McElhone confirmed that he had left his post as head of sport science.

DAILY RECORD

Jose Cifuentes will touch down in Scotland tomorrow as Michael Beale's latest Rangers recruit finally puts pen to paper on a four-year Light Blues deal.