Roy Hodgson expecting fight to keep Crystal Palace's Michael Olise amid interest from Chelsea and Man City - Paper Talk

Roy Hodgson admitted Crystal Palace face a fight to keep Michael Olise, amid interest from Chelsea and Manchester City.

Harry Kane is reportedly prepared to sign a new deal at Tottenham if his Bayern Munich move collapses. If he does stay put this summer, then Kane would consider opening talks on a new deal if they show significant progress on the pitch under Ange Postecoglou.

Man Utd are reportedly set to offer Jonny Evans a one-year deal for the upcoming Premier League season after the defender returned to the club on a short-term basis.

Spurs could launch a raid on Barcelona with two stars reportedly in their sights - Frank Kessie and Clement Lenglet.

PSG are reportedly expecting an offer from Chelsea for Kylian Mbappe following a phone call between Todd Boehly and PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

Moises Caicedo has expressed his desire to leave Brighton during the ongoing summer transfer window while attending the club's awards evening, according to reports.

Rasmus Hojlund has completed his medical at Manchester United as the club get set to make the Atalanta striker their third signing of the summer.

Manchester United opened talks with Real Sociedad yesterday over the sale of Donny van de Beek and are awaiting an improved offer from Galatasaray for Fred ahead of making their next transfer move for Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat.

Bournemouth have re-entered talks with Bristol City over a £25m deal for midfielder Alex Scott.

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone has hit back at wantaway forward Joao Felix by defiantly insisting that 'nobody is bigger than the club'.

Burnley are recruiting for a stretcher bearer to join their team at Turf Moor.

Arsenal have agreed personal terms with Brentford goalkeeper David Raya, according to reports.

Albert Sambi Lokonga is on the brink of leaving Arsenal for Burnley.

Barcelona have reportedly offered Paris Saint-Germain three players in exchange for Kylian Mbappe - Ousmane Dembele, Gavi and Raphinha.

Manchester City and England international Kalvin Phillips is determined to stay put this summer.

Manchester City are eyeing up Rennes and Belgium winger Jeremy Doku as a replacement for Riyad Mahrez, according to reports.

Fans of Argentinian side Velez Sarsfield attacked their own players at gunpoint after Diego Godin's final ever game.

Manchester City are trying to sign Josko Gvardiol before the Community Shield against Arsenal on Sunday.

Chelsea are pulling together a shortlist of transfer targets to bolster Mauricio Pochettino's limited midfield options, with Leeds United's Tyler Adams and Ajax's Edson Álvarez under consideration. They are also looking at Gabri Veiga, the Spain midfielder at Celta Vigo.

Liverpool have submitted an improved bid of £42m for the midfielder Romeo Lavia but that will be rejected by Southampton, who have a £50m asking price. Lavia wants the move and negotiations are continuing.

Chelsea are deciding whether to explore an offer to take Dusan Vlahovic from Juventus as part of a swap deal involving Romelu Lukaku.

England's Rugby World Cup prospects have received a sizeable boost with the powerful forwards Ollie Chessum and Billy Vunipola primed for a return to action this month.

Chelsea have taken a big step towards securing the services of Russian wonderkid Arsen Zakharyan. The Blues' sister club, Strasbourg, are reportedly closing in on the youngster, who has been likened by fans to Kevin De Bruyne.

Man Utd goalkeeper Matej Kovar is reportedly attracting interest from Aston Villa. The 23-year-old shot-stopper has already featured in pre-season for the Red Devils but was recently left behind for the club's tour of the United States to resolve his future.

Lisandro Martinez has told Man Utd's new goalkeeper Andre Onana to keep on rollicking his defenders.

Lucy Bronze refused to shake the referee's hand after England's 6-1 win over China and claimed the official "just wanted to give me a yellow card for fun".

Premier League clubs are bracing themselves for a decade of lavish spending by the ultra-ambitious Saudi Pro League (SPL).

British Cycling does not expect Laura Kenny to ride at next year's Paris Olympics after giving birth to her second child.

The Glazer family have reportedly decided to 'pause' the Manchester United takeover process and have not responded to offers tabled by Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al-Thani.

Toto Wolff has compared his relationship with Lewis Hamilton to his marriage as he opened up about the "arguments" he and the 38-year-old have at Mercedes.

Four-time Olympic gold medallist Sir Mo Farah has announced the Big Half will be his last race in London before retiring.

Mauricio Pochettino has challenged Levi Colwill to prove that he deserves regular football at Chelsea.

Roy Hodgson says Crystal Palace are in desperate need of new signings, urging chairman Steve Parish and sporting director Dougie Freedman into action after losing five key players.

There is more backroom change at Celtic after Anton McElhone confirmed that he had left his post as head of sport science.

Jose Cifuentes will touch down in Scotland tomorrow as Michael Beale's latest Rangers recruit finally puts pen to paper on a four-year Light Blues deal.

Saudi Arabian club Al Fayha are reportedly persisting with a fresh £3m bid for Fashion Sakala despite the striker rejecting their initial advances.