Man Utd could delay official Rasmus Hojlund signing to coincide with Lens friendly - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's newspapers...

MANCHESTER EVENING NEWS

Manchester United could delay the official announcement of Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund as their next new signing to coincide with their pre-season friendly against Lens on Saturday.

THE SUN

Barcelona are in talks with Manchester City over a move for full-back Joao Cancelo, according to reports.

Tottenham are looking at Gent striker Gift Orban as they consider long-term options to replace Harry Kane, according to reports in Belgium. Orban has previously been linked with Manchester United and Chelsea.

Image: Gent's Gift Orban played twice against West Ham in the Europa Conference League last season

Former Everton defender Royston Drenthe has bizarrely appeared in betting markets, albeit at 500/1, to become the next James Bond after turning his hand to acting.

Everton are trying to sign Southampton winger Kamaldeen Sulemana on loan.

Napoli sensation Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has been left "annoyed" by those linking him with a move to Arsenal, according to reports.

DAILY MAIL

Manchester United's owners remain in talks with a number of groups with a view to a full or partial sale of the club despite recent silence on movement behind the scenes at Old Trafford.

A column in German newspaper Bild has mocked Tottenham for not winning a title since "the Stone Age" and said Bayern Munich should not spend £85m on "old bone" Harry Kane.

Besiktas are hoping Nicolas Pepe will be able to arrange a termination of his contract at Arsenal so they can sign him for free.

Aston Vila are waiting on an answer from Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams over his next move as they are ready to activate his £25m relegation clause, but Chelsea are also considering an offer.

Moeen Ali made his decision to retire from Test cricket again at the end of the Ashes despite England head coach Brendon McCullum's best attempts to persuade him to go on the tour of India.

The British Boxing Board of Control has given the go-ahead to a new team format called the Box Off, with four city-based teams. Ricky Hatton has already been announced as the captain of Team Manchester.

Mauricio Pochettino believes the Soldier Field pitch was not to blame for Christopher Nkunku's knee injury which is being assessed by Chelsea's doctors.

Galatasaray have been talking to Manchester United regarding a deal for Fred.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Bournemouth are in advanced talks with Bristol City over a deal to sign teenage midfielder Alex Scott for a fee in the region of £25m.

Image: Scott won the EFL Championship Young Player of the Season award in 2022/23, and was a mainstay in the England U20 midfield at this summer's European Championships

Duje Caleta-Car has undergone a medical with Lyon after Southampton agreed a fee with the French club for the sale of the defender.

British Rowing is to announce on Thursday that it will abandon its controversial transgender policy and restrict the women's category solely to those born female.

Marcus Smith is set to be handed the chance to demonstrate why he should start for England at the Rugby World Cup with a start against Wales in Cardiff this weekend.

DAILY EXPRESS

Liverpool have, according to reports in Spain, made an opening offer for Celta Vigo midfielder Gabri Veiga as they seek reinforcements in a central position.

Liverpool target Romeo Lavia has made it clear he wants to join the club, according to reports.

Manchester United have reportedly taken a liking to Santos youngster Marcos Leonardo.

DAILY MIRROR

Darren Bent has urged Chelsea to make a move for Brentford keeper David Raya, who he feels would be making a mistake if he moves to Arsenal.

Image: Arsenal are considering their next move over Brentford goalkeeper David Raya

Rio Ferdinand has warned Manchester United supporters not to expect too much from Rasmus Hojlund in his first Premier League campaign.

Lauren James has been told she could rake in £1m from sponsorship deals because of her impact playing for England at the Women's World Cup.

Lionel Messi and his wife Antonella have been spotted on a house-hunting trip in Miami taking a look around a mansion that boasts a putting green on the roof.

Former Manchester United striker Ruud van Nistelrooy has sung the praises of Jarrad Branthwaite amid rumours linking the centre-back with a move to the Red Devils.

Arsenal have no interest in allowing Takehiro Tomiyasu to leave on loan amid interest from Inter Milan.

THE ATHLETIC

Ben Foster says the level of abuse he has received since joining Wrexham has been far worse than he ever suffered playing in the Premier League, and that most of it is far easier to hear.

Chelsea are considering a move for Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams.

New England Revolution captain Carles Gil says he has never heard Bruce Arena say anything inappropriate after the coach and general manager was put on administrative leave pending an MLS review into "allegations of insensitive and inappropriate remarks".

Middlesbrough striker Chuba Akpom, who is the subject of ongoing transfer speculation, has said he "would love to stay" at the club, but admitted "a lot of things are not in my control".

Tottenham Hotspur's Bryan Gil has undergone groin surgery, with the attacking midfielder expected to miss the start of the new season.

Newcastle United have amended a controversial new ticket ballot system after its supporters' trust warned that changes would be a "huge financial worry during a cost-of-living crisis".

THE GUARDIAN

Tottenham are on the verge of signing Wolfsburg centre-back Micky van de Ven after being linked with him for much of the summer.

THE TIMES

The Premier League blocked more than 600,000 illegal live streams last season as part of the battle against piracy, which experts have described as an "industry killer".

DAILY RECORD

Six clubs are reportedly interested in signing Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara, including Ligue 1 outfits Lyon and Reims and two giants from Turkey - Trabzonspor and Galatasaray.

Rangers striker Fashion Sakala has emerged as another target for Saudi Pro League clubs.

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson is closing in on making Kiwi defender James McGarry his ninth signing of the summer.