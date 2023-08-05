Real Madrid to target Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic if they fail to land Kylian Mbappe - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers...

SUNDAY MIRROR

Real Madrid have identified Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic as an alternative option if they fail to land Kylian Mbappe's signature this summer.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has fired a parting shot at Chelsea after ending his nightmare spell at Stamford Bridge.

Arsene Wenger believes Arsenal will have to overcome a mental block if they are to beat Manchester City in the Community Shield.

Fiorentina are still waiting for Manchester United to firm up their interest in Sofyan Amrabat with an official bid.

SUNDAY EXPRESS

Brighton are set to beat Chelsea and Arsenal to the signing of Ajax attacker Mohammed Kudus.

MAIL ON SUNDAY

Tony Mowbray says he must accept that Sunderland's ownership prefer to buy players for the future rather than now.

Arsene Wenger praised the fitness levels of some his former Arsenal players as they participated in a Game4Ukraine, joking that some look in better shape now than they did in their prime.

Thomas Tuchel wants Harry Kane in his Bayern Munich squad in time for their clash with RB Leipzig in the German Super Cup next Friday

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has bullishly ignored Bayern Munich's transfer deadline over a move for Harry Kane, according to reports.

Karen Carney believes England can go all the way and win the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

THE SUN ON SUNDAY

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers is moving to beat Wolves to the loan signing of Manchester City midfielder Tommy Doyle.

Sheffield United must cough up £10m to buy Lewis O'Brien after Nottingham Forest snubbed a loan.

Hull and Red Star Belgrade are interested in signing young Manchester United goalkeeper Matej Kovar.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles is closing in on a return to football with Lyon after leaving Arsenal.

SUNDAY TELEGRAPH

Arsenal are preparing to sell United States goalkeeper Matt Turner to Nottingham Forest as they enter advanced talks with Brentford over the signing of David Raya.

SCOTTISH SUN

Celta Vigo are leading the chase to sign Celtic defender Carl Starfelt.

SUNDAY RECORD

Brendan Rodgers has told David Turnbull it is up to him to win a new deal at Celtic.