James Ward-Prowse: Tottenham set to enter race for Southampton captain - Paper Talk

Tottenham Hotspur are set to enter the race for Southampton captain James Ward-Prowse as new boss Ange Postecoglou continues to put his stamp on the squad.

Paris Saint-Germain are looking to offload Kylian Mbappe this summer and the forward is interested in a loan move to the Premier League, with Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool all interested.

Aaron Ramsdale admitted that Arsenal had a "mental block" against Manchester City after ending a dreadful run against their rivals in the Community Shield.

Arsenal must build on last term and take the next step this season, says Emmanuel Petit.

Roy Keane was astonished to see Arsenal fork out £105m for Declan Rice and questioned whether the 24-year-old can justify his huge transfer fee.

Crystal Palace are in talks over an initial loan deal for Bayer Leverkusen centre-back Odilon Kossounou, with an option to buy around £24m included.

Everton manager Sean Dyche has admitted Dele Alli is still 'miles away' from a place in the first-team squad as the midfielder works his way back from injury.

Harry Kane scored four goals against Shakhtar Donetsk on Sunday and Ange Postecoglou is planning to start the Premier League season with the England captain up front.

Inter Milan have revived their bid to sign Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun. This comes after they missed out on West Ham's Gianluca Scamacca and Romelu Lukaku of Chelsea.

Leicester City full-back James Justin has insisted he wants to stay with the Foxes despite relegation from the Premier League.

Marco Verratti has reportedly made a U-turn on his potential move to the Saudi Pro League and will stay at PSG for a 12th season.

Tottenham will sign Rosario Central striker Alejo Veliz, 19, this week pending his medical while Ashley Phillips has joined the club and Micky van de Ven is set for a medical.

Chelsea are ramping up their pursuit of Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams and are ready to activate the midfielder's release clause.

Pep Guardiola will move for Kaoru Mitoma next after finally landing £77m Josko Gvardiol.

Tosin Adarbioyo has refused a move to join Tottenham from Fulham.

Albian Ajeti's former club Basel are reportedly interested in bringing him back but his wages could prove a stumbling block.

