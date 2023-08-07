Tottenham striker Harry Kane to call time on Bayern Munich move if deal not agreed this week - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's newspapers...

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Harry Kane will call time on Bayern Munich's bid to sign him if the German club cannot agree a deal with Tottenham Hotspur this week after seeing their latest offer rejected.

The future of David Moyes as West Ham United manager is in doubt, despite the club closing in on their first signing of the summer.

Jorginho is prepared to snub interest from Turkey and fight for his place at Arsenal. Fenerbahce were keen on his signature but the 31-year-old Italy midfielder isn't willing to ditch the Gunners.

Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge is in talks with Burnley over a potential move. The 25 year-old has one year left on his contract.

THE MIRROR

The Premier League will not move Arsenal's match with Nottingham Forest on Saturday, despite the game clashing with England's Women's World Cup quarter-final.

Manchester United are eyeing Leeds star Tyler Adams as an alternative to Sofyan Amrabat as they seek more summer signings.

Erik ten Hag will try and offload six more players before the summer transfer window opens. Dean Henderson, Fred, Eric Bailly, Donny van de Beek, Scott McTominay and Harry Maguire could all leave.

THE TIMES

Bayern Munich are considering whether to make a fourth bid for Harry Kane after having an £86m offer rejected by Tottenham Hotspur.

Paris Saint-Germain are ready to sell Neymar in another sign of the end of the "galácticos" era at the club. The 31-year-old has told the French club that he wants to leave and it is understood PSG would accept an offer of between £60m and £70m for the player.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has compared his latest fitness programme to undergoing a "factory reset" and is convinced he can recapture the form that made him an England regular.

West Ham are close to making their first signing of the summer after agreeing a fee of £34m for the Ajax defensive midfielder Edson Álvarez.

THE ATHLETIC

Arsenal have turned down an opening offer from Monaco for Folarin Balogun. Monaco want a striker to replace the injured Breel Embolo and are keen on the Arsenal striker, who impressed on loan with Reims last season.

DAILY MAIL

Moises Caicedo was absent from Brighton training on Monday as he tries to force through his move to Chelsea. Chief executive Paul Barber, however, had earlier stressed the club expect him to be available for their Premier League opener at home to Luton Town on Saturday.

Chelsea could break through the £1bn barrier in player purchases under Todd Boehly's ownership by the end of this month. Last week's £38m signing of Axel Disasi from Monaco took the total spend on players since Boehly bought the club to £768.7m.

Chelsea followed that with the £25m signing of Robert Sanchez from Brighton and want to land at least four more players for manager Mauricio Pochettino before the window closes.

Nottingham Forest are among those to have approached Kasper Schmeichel about a return to England from Nice.

MANCHESTER EVENING NEWS

Tom Heaton is expected to remain a Manchester United player following productive talks with Erik ten Hag.

THE SUN

Chelsea are in talks to sign Neymar after he handed in a transfer request at PSG, according to reports. The forward has attracted interest from several clubs this summer. The Blues have been in contact with Brazilian's representatives over a transfer all summer, according to RMC Sport.

Matt Turner is set to be in goal for Nottingham Forest against his old Arsenal team-mates on the opening day of the season. The 29-year-old USA international is expected to complete his £7m move to Forest on Tuesday.

