Tottenham increasingly resigned to losing Harry Kane to Bayern Munich - Paper Talk

THE TIMES

Tottenham Hotspur are increasingly resigned to selling Harry Kane after Bayern Munich indicated they would increase their offer for the England captain to £94.5m.

DAILY MAIL

Steven Gerrard has denied any interest in signing Liverpool star Mohamed Salah for Saudi Pro League side Al Ettifaq.

Chelsea have agreed a new £40m+-a-season shirt sponsorship deal with American technology giants Infinite Athlete.

Sky Sports' Paul Merson says he was shocked Manchester United didn't sign Harry Kane and believes if they did, the team 'would have won the Premier League'

Manchester United's new £72m signing Rasmus Hojlund is nursing a back injury which is likely to limit his playing time at the start of the season.

Manchester United intend to open formal talks with Aaron Wan-Bissaka over a new contract to cap a remarkable turnaround under Erik ten Hag for the defender.

DAILY STAR

Arsenal's pursuit of Barcelona's young talent Ansu Fati has hit a roadblock as the LaLiga club have reportedly rejected a 'very tempting offer' from the Gunners.

Napoli have emerged as the latest contender in the race to sign Celta Vigo's rising star Gabri Veiga this summer.

Chelsea icon Marcel Desailly says he nearly joined Liverpool before his wife convinced him not to.

THE INDEPENDENT

Manchester City are increasingly positive that Kyle Walker and Bernardo Silva will stay at the Etihad Stadium, despite interest from the European superpowers.

Image: Manchester City's Bernardo Silva (right) celebrates with team-mate Kyle Walker after scoring their side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at The King Power Stadium, Leicester

THE SUN

Mason Greenwood was watched over by his dad and baby son as he trained ahead of Manchester United's imminent decision on his future.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Manchester United have turned a premium hospitality suite at Old Trafford into a new pre-match base for Erik ten Hag's first-team squad after the manager won a battle his predecessors Jose Mourinho and Louis van Gaal both lost.

Kyle Walker is likely to stay at Manchester City after considering his future this summer amid interest from Bayern Munich.

Watford are working on an ambitious move to snatch Nigeria Under-20 international Daniel Daga from under the noses of Europe's biggest clubs.

Arsenal and Brentford have reached an agreement for the transfer of David Raya, with the north London club set to pay around £30m for the goalkeeper.

Image: David Raya is on the verge of moving across London to Arsenal

DAILY MIRROR

Juventus and Chelsea are locked in negotiations over a swap deal between Dusan Vlahovic and Romelu Lukaku - but the Italian giants are demanding an extra £34.5m.

Former Arsenal defender Bacary Sagna reckons that Kai Havertz can prove to be the next Robin van Persie.

SCOTTISH SUN

Elfsborg director Stefan Andreasson has admitted that Celtic are interested in Gustaf Lagerbielke.

