West Ham enter race to sign Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun - Paper Talk

THE INDEPENDENT

West Ham and Monaco are emerging as main competitors for Folarin Balogun as they are currently the only two clubs capable of meeting Arsenal's £40m-plus asking price.

Chelsea have made progress in talks to sign Moises Caicedo but Brighton are now holding the London club to a demand of £90m basic fee.

DAILY MAIL

Manchester United have drawn up a four-man shortlist of replacements for West Ham-bound Harry Maguire, with Bayer Leverkusen's Edmond Tapsoba, Jean Clair Todibo of Nice, Bayern Munich's Benjamin Pavard, and Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi as contenders to fill his role.

Leeds United winger Willy Gnonto was left out of their line-up to face Shrewsbury Town in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night as he seeks a move away.

DAILY STAR

Manchester United are facing stiff competition for Sofyan Amrabat, with Atletico Madrid thought to be the midfielder's preferred destination.

Napoli are set to rival Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool for Celta Vigo's rising star Gabri Veiga.

DAILY MIRROR

Sadio Mane has revealed former Liverpool team-mates Roberto Firmino and Fabinho helped persuade him to make the move to Saudi Arabia.

Benjamin Mendy is chasing millions of pounds of back pay from Manchester City and selling his £5m house in a bid to avoid bankruptcy, the High Court has heard.

THE SUN

Premier League blunder referee Lee Mason has been re-hired by PGMOL to train referees.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has agreed a shock transfer to Turkish side Besiktas.

THE ATHLETIC

Manchester United are targeting their trip to Arsenal on September 3 as a potential debut date for Rasmus Hojlund.

Wout Weghorst has joined Hoffenheim on a season-long loan from Burnley.

EVENING STANDARD

A petition to get Nike to make the kit of England goalkeeper Mary Earps available for fans to purchase during the Women's World Cup has garnered more than 35,000 signatures.

SCOTTISH SUN

Brendan Rodgers has confirmed Carl Starfelt's departure from Celtic could come any moment now.

Scott Wright's Rangers exit is on hold and the winger won't be moving to Turkey.

DAILY RECORD

Harry Souttar is believed to have interest from Rangers as Michael Beale looks to take his rebuild into double figures.

Dundee want to offer Sean Goss a return to the Premiership - as Tony Docherty looks to beef up his midfield options.

