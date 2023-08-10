Harry Maguire gets £6m pay-off to leave Manchester United - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Harry Maguire has been given a £6m pay-off to leave Manchester United.

Eden Hazard could be set to follow Lionel Messi to MLS just months after he reportedly turned down a move to Inter Miami.

Robert Helenius faced the wrath of his children after cancelling their family holiday to fight Anthony Joshua on seven days' notice.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Andy Dunn from The Mirror and the Guardian's Jonathan Liew discuss whether Liverpool are trying to hijack Chelsea signing of Moisés Caicedo from Brighton.

DAILY MAIL

West Ham are still waiting on Harry Maguire to decide if he wants to leave Manchester United after a £30m fee was agreed between the clubs.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Craig Hope from the Daily Mail and Tom Roddy from the Times discuss Harry Maguire's likely move from Manchester United to West Ham and the reported £30m fee

Tottenham are monitoring Crystal Palace midfielder Eberechi Eze, according to reports, and remain open to further strengthening Ange Postecoglou's squad.

Saudi Arabian football's raid on Liverpool's midfield is reportedly set to continue after Al-Ahli made a €12m (£10.4m) for Thiago Alcantara.

DAILY STAR

Manchester United goalkeeper prospect Matej Kovar is on the verge of a £7.8m move to Bayer Leverkusen

Rob McElhenney has conceded Wrexham would have been completely unsustainable as a club had they not gone up last season.

Manchester United are seeking to sign a new centre-back amid the impending departure of Harry Maguire - but Jonny Evans is uncertain about staying at the club for the new season.

THE TIMES

James Rew's sparkling season for Somerset could end with an England call-up, while Surrey's 95mph bowler Gus Atkinson is also in consideration for next month's limited-overs series.

THE TELEGRAPH

Premier League fans have hit out at the 'greedy' ticket hikes which make this season the most expensive in the competition's history and called for action to halt spiralling costs.

DAILY MIRROR

Arsenal are reportedly ready to offer Takehiro Tomiyasu and Folarin Balogun to Inter Milan in exchange for Italy star Nicolo Barella.

EVENING STANDARD

New Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund has finally picked his shirt number, opting to take Fred's number 17.

Lewis Hall will spend next season on loan at Crystal Palace after agreeing a new contract at Chelsea which could run until 2030.

THE INDEPENDENT

Female workers who produce FIFA merchandise for events such as the Women's World Cup have endured pay below minimum wage, verbal abuse, unpaid overtime and threats of job loss if they fall pregnant, according to a new report by human rights researcher Equidem.

SCOTTISH SUN

Celtic have confirmed that Carl Starfelt has departed the club after two years in Glasgow.

DAILY RECORD

Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis has reiterated the Naples club's desire to keep Victor Osimhen.

Who will be on the move this summer when the transfer window opens on June 14 and closes at 11pm on September 1 in England and midnight in Scotland?

Keep up to date with all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms. You can also catch up with the ins, outs and analysis on Sky Sports News.