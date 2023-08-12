Liverpool owner John W Henry and members of FSG fly to London for contest with Chelsea - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers...

SUNDAY MIRROR

Led by principal owner John W Henry, members of the Fenway Sports Group have flown to London to take in Liverpool's opening game at Stamford Bridge amid the Moises Caicedo transfer fury.

Arsenal's Premier League opener against Nottingham Forest was hampered by the Gunners sporting the wrong kit.

Nemanja Matic is set to leave Roma - just one year after joining the club from Manchester United - as his relationship with Jose Mourinho broke down.

La Liga has filed a complaint against Paris Saint-Germain with the European Commission, just hours after the French champions completed the signing of Ousmane Dembele from Barcelona.

THE ATHLETIC

Other leading Premier League clubs have been alerted to Tyler Adams' availability after a proposed move to Chelsea collapsed.

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne will have a scan on Monday to discover the extent of the hamstring injury he suffered against Burnley.

Tyrone Mings will have a scan on the injury he sustained during Aston Villa's 5-1 defeat by Newcastle United.

Saudi Pro League director of football Michael Emenalo says he got calls from players wanting to join the revamped project after the season's opening match featured Roberto Firmino and Riyad Mahrez.

Valerien Ismael says work is continuing to ensure that Watford sign a new striker before the end of the transfer window.

SUNDAY TELEGRAPH

Wolves captain Max Kilman is signing a new bumper contract in a sorely needed boost for the club after a chaotic week.

MAIL ON SUNDAY

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated his first trophy since joining Al-Nassr, despite leaving the match on a stretcher after suffering an injury blow.

Crystal Palace goalkeeper Vicente Guaita has taken to social media to blast the club for not naming him in their squad to face Sheffield United, despite refusing to play for the Eagles in pre-season.

Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams is hoping to return to action after the September international break.

Manchester City are looking to sign flying Rennes winger Jeremy Doku to replace Riyad Mahrez after his move to Saudi Arabia.

Owen Farrell's World Cup hopes are in jeopardy after being sent off in England's 19-17 win over Wales on Saturday.

THE SUN ON SUNDAY

West Ham's bid for Harry Maguire is stalling over personal terms - so the Hammers are hurriedly turning to Bayer Leverkusen's Odilon Kossounou - lining up a £30m swoop.

Manchester United have contacted Bayern Munich for the transfer of Benjamin Pavard, according to reports.

SUNDAY TIMES

Chelsea are on the brink of agreeing a British record transfer deal worth £115m for Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo.

THE OBSERVER

Nice goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel is viewed as a potential replacement for Kepa Arrizabalaga at Chelsea, with the Spanish goalkeeper set to join Real Madrid on a season-long loan.

The director of football for the Saudi Pro League, Michael Emenalo, has said the upstart competition wants all the world's top players and that it will not take long before it will be a league for "exceptional players only".

