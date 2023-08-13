Man Utd transfer news: Three clubs keen on Anthony Martial, while Benjamin Pavard bid rejected - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers...

DAILY MIRROR

Anthony Martial is set to hold talks with Manchester United over his future, with three clubs interested in signing the striker this month.

Donny van de Beek may return to former club Ajax this month - but the Dutch club are likely to only offer a loan arrangement.

Neymar is closing in on a move to Saudi Arabia and will reportedly pocket £150m while at Al Hilal.

Philadelphia Union's manager has pleaded with the club's fans to not sell their tickets, despite eye-watering prices being offered ahead of Lionel Messi's arrival in town.

THE ATHLETIC

Sergio Rico is expected to be discharged from hospital next week, nearly three months after an accident that left the Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper fighting for his life.

DAILY MAIL

Manchester United have had an opening bid for Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard rejected by the German club, according to reports.

Eden Hazard returned to Chelsea as a free agent to cheer on his former club as they faced Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp couldn't resist a little dig at rivals Chelsea when asked about the battle between the two clubs for the signing of Moises Caicedo

THE SUN

Tottenham have made a transfer enquiry for Brighton striker Evan Ferguson, according to reports.

Tanguy Ndombele tops a list of players Tottenham are hoping to offload before the end of the transfer window.

Aaron Ramsey's move from Aston Villa to Burnley is stalling because he has to agree a new deal with Villa in case he goes back.

Rennes will demand a fee of around £47m if Manchester City firm up their interest in winger Jeremy Doku.

DAILY EXPRESS

Tottenham have reportedly contacted Chelsea about acquiring the services of Romelu Lukaku.

DAILY STAR

Birmingham's fine list for the new season has been described as "brutal", with the maximum punishment topped at £3,000.

DAILY RECORD

Bristol City star Zak Vyner is reportedly on Rangers' transfer radar this summer after entering the final year of his contract.

Jota has faced a whirlwind few weeks since swapping Celtic for Al Ittihad in a mega-money switch to the Saudi Pro League - with speculation ramping up that he could be sent out on loan.

THE TIMES

Owen Farrell will discover whether he is to be banned for England's entire World Cup pool stage on Tuesday, after he was sent off against Wales on Saturday for a high tackle.

SCOTTISH SUN

Elfsborg's managing director has confirmed Celtic are in advanced talks over a £3m move for defender Gustaf Lagerbielke.

