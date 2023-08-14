David De Gea: Bayern Munich pursue shock move for former Manchester United goalkeeper - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Bayern Munich are pursuing a shock move for former Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea.

Harry Maguire is demanding a £15m pay-off from Manchester United to join West Ham.

Aleksandar Mitrovic is set to team up with Neymar should Al Hilal meet Fulham's asking price.

Marko Arnautovic is set to return to Inter Milan.

EVENING STANDARD

Tottenham are expected to make a formal move for Gent striker Gift Orban before the end of the transfer window but the club have prioritised outgoings in the wake of Harry Kane's departure for Bayern Munich.

Southampton goalkeeper Alex McCarthy is attracting interest from Crystal Palace and Everton after initial talks with Luton broke down.

DAILY MAIL

Chelsea will step up their bid for Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise.

Everton would value Amadou Onana in excess of Romeo Lavia's selling price should Manchester United firm up their interest.

Brighton are in discussions over a move for Lille's highly-rated young midfielder Carlos Baleba.

Kepa Arrizabalaga is understood to have been unimpressed by the enthusiastic greeting afforded to new signing Robert Sanchez by some Chelsea staff.

Striker Deivid Washington is due to arrive at Chelsea from Santos ahead of his £17m move on a seven-year contract.

Manchester City have pinpointed Thomas Krucken, the academy director at Stuttgart, as a leading contender to replace Jason Wilcox as academy director.

Chelsea defender Bashir Humphreys has attracted enquiries from a number of clubs including Stoke City and Swansea who are pushing to sign him this week.

Lovro Majer has emerged as a name under discussion at West Ham to possibly replace Lucas Paqueta.

Burnley midfielder Scott Twine is in talks to join Hull City.

DAILY MIRROR

Arsenal defender Gabriel is the latest big-name star to be targeted for a big-money move to Saudi Arabia.

THE ATHLETIC

Everton have agreed trial forms with highly-rated Chelsea academy prospect Malik Mothersille in view of signing him on a permanent basis.

Nottingham Forest have re-established a working arrangement with George Syrianos, the club's former head of recruitment, after concluding that it was a mistake to sever ties with him last season.

Brighton's Swiss forward Andi Zeqiri is attracting interest from clubs in France and Germany.

Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson has revealed Paul Mullin received a "better than expected diagnosis" following Monday's visit to a specialist.

DAILY STAR

Steven Gerrard was involved in a heated discussion with Al Nassr boss Luis Castro at half-time during his first competitive match as Al-Ettifaq boss.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Chelsea's £115m British record deal for Moises Caicedo all but guarantees further player outgoings to ensure the club can qualify for Europe next season.

West Ham United have started to look at alternative targets as doubts grow as to whether they will sign Manchester United's Harry Maguire.

Ben Stokes is set to make a sensational U-turn and reverse his one-day international retirement to help England's World Cup defence in India this year, even if it means missing out on next season's Indian Premier League.

THE GUARDIAN

Britain's preparations for the World Athletics Championships are facing more turbulence with Darren Campbell, the popular head of sprints and relays, no longer with the team as they fly to Budapest.

DAILY RECORD

Ryan Fraser is reportedly a Celtic transfer target as Eddie Howe looks to shift the winger off his Newcastle United books.

Celtic are reportedly 'looking at the situation' of French wing-back Quentin Merlin as Brendan Rodgers looks to add depth and versatility to his squad.

SCOTTISH SUN

Celtic defender Alexandro Bernabei has been fined £1,875 after pleading guilty to drink driving.

THE SCOTSMAN

Hearts have fielded interest from clubs in Saudi Arabia and England for striker Lawrence Shankland.

