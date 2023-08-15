Alisson: Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr 'very interested' in Liverpool goalkeeper - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr are reportedly 'very interested' in Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson.

Liverpool face a race against time to land much-needed reinforcements in midfield with Fulham's Joao Palhinha and Crystal Palace youngster Cheick Doucoure among the favoured options.

Wilfried Gnonto is training alone at Leeds United's Thorp Arch as he pushes for a move to Everton.

Crystal Palace attacker Michael Olise's proposed move to Chelsea is unfolding amid a backdrop of 'tapping-up' concerns.

Wrexham's star striker Paul Mullin has revealed he was left fearing for his life after suffering from a punctured lung and four fractured ribs during a pre-season friendly against Manchester United in July.

The Premier League have introduced a new rule following Everton's Financial Fair Play charges last season which compels clubs with a recent history of overspending to submit their accounts three months before the rest of the top flight.

Kepa Arrizabalaga was officially unveiled at Real Madrid as their latest star after completing a loan move from Chelsea, but the Spanish international wasted little time in calling for a permanent deal at the end of the season.

Canelo Alvarez has dismissed a possible catchweight fight with Terence Crawford and instead teased a climb beyond light heavyweight as he prepares to face Jermell Charlo in Las Vegas.

DAILY MIRROR

Brighton CEO Paul Barber suggested Manchester United will need to wait five years before thinking about signing Evan Ferguson.

THE ATHLETIC

Brentford owner Matthew Benham has sold his majority stake in FC Midtjylland to Danish businessman Anders Holch Povlsen.

LA Galaxy have confirmed the signing of former Sheffield United forward Billy Sharp on a free transfer.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

England's World Cup semi-final showdown with Australia has been soured by a spying controversy after a helicopter was used to film the Lionesses' final training session before the match in Sydney.

Aston Villa are closing in on Galatasaray's attacking midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo and are working on a deal to sign Sevilla left-back Marcos Acuna.

Ex-Liverpool midfielder Fabinho was so shocked by a Saudi fan's gift of a luxury watch after his Al-Ittihad debut that he dropped it.

DAILY STAR

Manchester United have completed the double transfer swoop of club legend Darren Fletcher's sons.

EVENING STANDARD

Southampton director of football Jason Wilcox is confident a deal to sell Romeo Lavia to Chelsea will soon be completed.

Arsenal will decide whether to dip back into the transfer market when they know the full extent of Jurrien Timber's knee injury.

THE TIMES

Manchester City are set to accelerate their move for attacking reinforcements in the transfer market after their star playmaker Kevin De Bruyne was ruled out for up to four months with a hamstring injury.

Kevin Sinfield believes Owen Farrell is being subjected to the same scrutiny that David Beckham once was, even though the England captain avoided a ban after being sent off for a high tackle against Wales on Saturday.

DAILY RECORD

Newcastle United are in talks with Arsenal over a deal for Kieran Tierney as they hatch their loan workaround.

SCOTTISH SUN

Celtic are set to cut their losses on Ismaila Soro as he nears his move to French side Valenciennes.

Jason Cummings has been slammed for being 'unfit' after a nightmare debut in India for his new club Mohun Bagan.

