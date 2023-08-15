Chelsea fear captain Reece James could be out injured for months - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's newspapers...

THE GUARDIAN

Chelsea fear Reece James will be out for months with a hamstring injury sustained in training.

West Ham are advancing in talks with Ajax over Mohammed Kudus and are set to step up their interest in the Montpellier striker Elye Wahi.

Cole Palmer has admitted his Manchester City future is in the balance, with the forward saying it may depend on whether anyone is signed who could reduce his game time.

THE INDEPENDENT

Mohammed Kudus came close to joining Brighton and Hove Albion earlier this month, only for the move to fall apart over the player's requests about a release clause included in any contract.

West Ham United, Manchester City and Tottenham are trailing Rennes' Jeremy Doku, in a race that could go to the end of the window.

Nottingham Forest have set an initial price of £40m on Brennan Johnson, as Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea and Brentford consider a move for the young wide player.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Arsenal are considering entering the transfer market for a new defender after Jurrien Timber, their summer signing from Ajax, was ruled out for the season by Mikel Arteta.

Tottenham defender Davinson Sanchez is a target for Ligue 1 club Monaco.

THE SUN

David de Gea's move to Bayern Munich has been called off as Manuel Neuer nears a return from injury.

Fulham are reportedly considering a swoop for Arsenal's Folarin Balogun as a potential replacement for Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Image: Folarin Balogun could be a target for Fulham

Saudi Arabia are reportedly eyeing up a groundbreaking "wild card" entry into the UEFA Champions League.

DAILY MAIL

Romeo Lavia has passed his Chelsea medical and is completing the finishing touches on a long-term deal which could make him available to play against West Ham on Sunday.

Theo Walcott is set to retire from professional football at the age of 34 after a glittering career that saw him play for Arsenal, Everton and Southampton.

Countdown co-host Rachel Riley insists she will stop supporting Manchester United if the club bring Mason Greenwood back after attempted rape charges.

England fans have piled the pressure on big-money sponsors Nike to start selling goalkeeper Mary Earps' shirt after her World Cup heroics after she slammed their 'hugely hurtful' commercial call.

Neymar bid farewell to PSG team-mates after sealing £78m Al-Hilal move with even Kylian Mbappe getting a quick hug despite rumours of a feud between the pair.

Manchester City are seeking to hijack Brighton's pursuit of Boca Juniors' Valentin Barco as they consider triggering his £8m release clause to beat the Seagulls to the 19-year-old left-back.

Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann wants to follow Lionel Messi and finish his soccer career in MLS.

Image: Is Antoine Griezmann MLS bound?

DAILY EXPRESS

Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham are sure to be on high alert as Ansu Fati edges towards a Barcelona exit.

SCOTTISH SUN

Rangers are tracking Peterborough United defender Ronnie Edwards with a view to a potential bid this transfer window.



Celtic will refuse to give Rangers any tickets for the Parkhead New Year Old Firm derby - even if they face SPFL sanctions.

DAILY RECORD

Connor Smith won't be joining Hamilton Accies after the club's director of football, Gerry Strain, revealed he has been told the Hearts ace 'doesn't want to play League One football.'

