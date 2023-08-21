Dutch FA reportedly consider England Women's head coach Sarina Wiegman as next manager of their men's team - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's newspapers...

The Dutch FA are reportedly considering England Women's head coach Sarina Wiegman as the next manager of their men's team.

England's World Cup send-off against Fiji on Saturday is set to be played out at a half-empty Twickenham with only around 40,000 tickets having been sold. In contrast, New Zealand's clash with South Africa at the home of English rugby on Friday is almost a sell-out.

Lucas Paqueta is having to wait for an interview with the FA over allegations he breached betting rules after a planned meeting was postponed because his legal counsel is on holiday.

Former Celtic winger Jota has reportedly walked out on Al-Ittihad just a month after joining the Saudi Pro League side for £25m.

Nottingham Forest have turned to Chelsea midfielder Andrey Santos as they look to bolster their midfield, which could give Mauricio Pochettino a boost in his chase of their striker Brennan Johnson.

Liverpool and Bayern Munich have held further talks over a deal for midfielder Ryan Gravenberch who now appears to have been made more available by the Bundesliga club.

Manchester United and Bayern Munich have both shown interest in Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti, who is free to leave the Ligue 1 club this summer.

West Ham are set to announce the signing of Greece defender Konstantinos Mavropanos after claims he had failed his medical were rebuffed. Minor contractual details have delayed the announcement.

Chelsea failed to follow the required protocols in their attempts to bring Michael Olise back to Stamford Bridge with the player eventually signing a new deal at Crystal Palace.

Free agent Alexis Sanchez is being lined up for a shock return to Inter Milan.

Chelsea are holding out for £8m for winger Callum Hudson-Odoi, who is now receiving interest from Nottingham Forest and Everton as well as Fulham.

Erik ten Hag is facing calls to remove the Manchester United captaincy from Bruno Fernandes after his rant against referee Michael Oliver following the defeat at Tottenham.

Jeremy Doku's impending arrival at Manchester City could make it more likely that Cole Palmer leaves the Premier League champions this summer, with a host of Premier League clubs waiting to make an offer for the England U21 star.

World Rugby will use the "Bunker" review system for yellow cards at the World Cup despite the furore caused over Owen Farrell's recent sending-off.

Chelsea have reached an agreement with New England Revolution over the signing of Serbian goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic.

Celtic fear being without key defender Cameron Carter-Vickers for an extended period because of an injury suffered against Aberdeen earlier this month.

Neil Lennon is pleased Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has conceded he needs to bring some experienced heads to the club after spending money on younger players so far this summer.

PSV Eindhoven manager Peter Bosz is talking up summer signing Malik Tillman as the forward prepares for a return to Rangers this week in the Champions League.

Crystal Palace have brought talented Airdrie teenager Justin Devanny into their U21 system.

