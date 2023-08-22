Sheikh Jassim to complete £6bn Manchester United takeover by middle of October - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Sheikh Jassim is set to complete a full £6bn takeover of Manchester United by mid-October and his team is currently completing due diligence on the club.

Insiders at Chelsea are said to be "disappointed and frustrated" that the club allows young talent like Lewis Hall leave for other Premier League clubs while "disappointing" signings remain at the club.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin is considering playing in a mask to ensure he does not have to remain sidelined from the Everton team for too long with a fractured cheekbone.

Image: The sale of Manchester United to Qatari Sheikh Jassim will reportedly be complete by the middle of October

DAILY MAIL

The Football Association's probe into West Ham midfielder Lucas Paqueta centres on suspicious bets on him being booked in three games, including against Bournemouth only 11 days ago.

Tottenham are considering offers for defender Eric Dier amid interest from Fulham, who fear they will lose Tosin Adarabioyo before the end of the summer transfer window.

Fluminense will not let reported Liverpool target Andre leave while the club remains in the Copa Libertadores, in which they have so far reached the quarter-finals.

Premier League clubs have been sent new dietary demands by referees' organisation PGMOL which takes sandwiches and foods high in fibre off the menu before games.

Manchester United and Chelsea have entered the race to sign Dinamo Zagreb's teenage striker Dino Klapija.

Besiktas have ruled out signing free agent Sergio Ramos because of his wage demands.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Chelsea are stuck in a game of brinkmanship over the future of Romelo Lukaku as he runs out of options just over a week before the transfer window slams shut.

DAILY MIRROR

Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun is keen on a move across London to join Chelsea and the Gunners could be willing to compromise on a deal worth around £40m.

Romelu Lukaku has no chance of a route back into Chelsea's first-team plans, is training with the U21s, and has not even spoken to boss Mauricio Pochettino since his arrival at the club.

Liverpool defender Joe Gomez has revealed his mental health has been impacted by the injuries he has suffered in recent seasons.

DAILY EXPRESS

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has made an "express request" to club chiefs to sign Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat.

Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad have given up on hopes of signing Arsenal defender Gabriel Maghalaes and turned their attentions to PSG's Marquinhos.

THE TIMES

Advances in drug testing which should help expose more anabolic steroid cheats are being used by testers for the first time at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest.

THE GUARDIAN

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan remains adamant a deal will be complete between the tour and Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund by the December 31 deadline.

DAILY RECORD

Furious PSV Eindhoven captain Luuk de Jong is said to have "kicked a door off its hinges" at half-time of their Champions League play-off tie against Rangers at Ibrox.

