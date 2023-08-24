Brentford braced for Ivan Toney bids in January and value striker at £80m - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's newspapers...

THE TIMES

Brentford are braced for Premier League clubs to bid for Ivan Toney in January when the England striker has completed his eight-month ban for breaching gambling rules, and value him at £80m.

The Saudi Arabian club Al Ittihad have renewed their interest in signing the Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah in a deal that would make him the world's highest-paid player.



Some of the world's best sprinters were involved in a dramatic collision between two golf buggies on Thursday evening, leaving one athlete with shards of glass in his eye and causing a delay to the semi-finals of the men's 200m at the World Athletics Championships.

THE SUN

Al Ittihad have made Mohamed Salah a David Beckham-like offer to tempt him to Saudi Arabia.

Real Sociedad are front-runners to sign Kieran Tierney with negotiations ongoing with Arsenal for a season-long loan deal.

Image: Erik ten Hag's Man Utd side have made a slow start to the season

Erik ten Hag has called up four U21 players to train with the Manchester United first team following his side's poor start to the season.

DAILY MAIL

Ivan Toney's former Northampton team-mate Lewis Wilson has been given a three-month ban from football following an FA investigation involving a lads' trip to Ibiza and the exchange of betting tips on WhatsApp involving the Brentford striker.

Image: Ivan Toney could in demand in January when he returns to action

A summer fire sale is underway at the Emirates Stadium as Arsenal look to raise £100m by trimming as many as nine players from Mikel Arteta's squad.

Fulham are exploring a move for AZ Alkmaar defender Yukinari Sugawara as they weigh up contingency plans for Kenny Tete's possible departure.

Angel Di Maria has revealed that he was offered 'crazy' wages by Saudi Arabian clubs but elected to return to Benfica instead.

THE ATHLETIC

Former Aston Villa and Angel City sporting director Eni Aluko is part of a new multi-club ownership group promising to invest $100m (£78.6m) in women's football clubs across Europe and Latin America.

Luke Shaw is expected to be sidelined for an extended period after sustaining a muscle injury.

Jay Stansfield has committed his future to Fulham by signing a new four-year deal, with a club option for an extra year.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Manchester United are close to agreeing a one-year contract with Jonny Evans in a move that could raise fresh doubts over Harry Maguire's future at Old Trafford.



Manchester City are set to make a second bid for Wolves midfielder Matheus Nunes after an opening proposal of around £47m was rejected.

THE GUARDIAN

Luis Rubiales, the president of Spain's football federation (RFEF), plans to resign on Friday after the 46-year-old became the subject of FIFA disciplinary proceedings in relation to his conduct at the Women's World Cup final in Sydney on Sunday.

THE INDEPENDENT

Tottenham Hotspur are still some way off agreeing on a fee for Brennan Johnson, as Nottingham Forest are not shifting from their £40m basic price for the forward. The stand-off could yet see Chelsea in late on, as they retain an interest in the 22-year-old.



Manchester City will walk away from a deal for Wolves midfielder Matheus Nunes if they do not believe it offers value for money.

Arsenal are in talks with Monaco about the sale of Folarin Balogun, with the Ligue 1 club closer to a deal than any of a series of interested buyers, including Chelsea.

DAILY EXPRESS

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou has been handed a boost in his pursuit of Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo.

EVENING STANDARD

Arsenal have been handed a major fitness boost, with Gabriel Jesus returning to training on Thursday.

Brentford have made an improved club-record £34.2m bid for Fiorentina winger Nicolas Gonzalez.

