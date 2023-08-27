West Ham re-open talks with Harry Maguire as Man Utd eye Marc Cucurella loan move - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers...

THE SUN ON SUNDAY

West Ham have re-opened talks with Harry Maguire but any move to the London Stadium still depends on the England defender being paid a bonus to leave by Manchester United as the Hammers cannot match his current wages at Old Trafford.

Napoli have emerged as serious contenders to sign Manchester United target Sofyan Amrabat from Fiorentina after missing out on Saudi Arabia-bound Gabri Veiga.

Dean Henderson's imminent move to Crystal Palace could spark a transfer merry-go-round, with Wolves ready to make an offer for current Eagles No 1 Sam Johnstone and then potentially sell Jose Sa to Nottingham Forest, where Henderson played on loan last season.

Crystal Palace are ready to offer Eberechi Eze a lucrative new contract.

Blackburn Rovers are expecting interest from Crystal Palace in midfield sensation Adam Wharton and could look to loan Jesurun Rak-Sakyi as part of any deal.

Sean Dyche is keen on a reunion with striker Danny Ings as he looks to solve a striker problem at Everton.

THE GUARDIAN

Manchester United are considering a loan offer to Chelsea for Marc Cucurella because of their injury concerns at left-back.

Brighton have finally agreed a deal to sign midfielder Carlos Baleba from Lille as a replacement for Moises Caicedo.

SUNDAY TELEGRAPH

Nottingham Forest are considering a complaint to PGMOL over the performance of referee Stuart Attwell in their 3-2 defeat at Manchester United on Saturday.

Wales scrum-half Rhys Webb is facing a four-year ban after reportedly testing positive for a growth hormone in July according to reports in France, where he now plays for Biarritz.

DAILY STAR SUNDAY

Erik ten Hag is set to be offered a new contract by Manchester United despite the ownership doubts continuing to swirl around the Old Trafford club.

MAIL ON SUNDAY

Manchester City and Newcastle United could face an investigation by the European Commission for alleged breaches of regulations around "state subsidies".

Saudi Arabia's Pro League has rocketed up the standings to second place behind the Premier League in transfer spending this summer with more than £700m in deals done, which is more than double that done by sixth-placed Spain's LaLiga.

Newcastle's new kit deal with Adidas, which will start next season, will be worth £150m over five seasons according to industry insiders.

Hampshire directors have criticised the ECB's fixture allocations after posting losses of more than £1.3m.

THE ATHLETIC

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana appears unlikely to go back on his decision to stop playing international football for Cameroon and is likely to miss the next Africa Cup of Nations.

Bath City striker Alex Fletcher returned to action on Saturday 10 months after being left in critical condition with a fractured skull when he collided head-on with advertising hoardings during a match.

SUNDAY MIRROR

Tottenham's pursuit of Nottingham Forest forward Brennan Johnson could be off for now after he suffered an apparent hamstring injury against Manchester United on Saturday.

Romelu Lukaku is ready for another link-up with Jose Mourinho as Chelsea prepare to send him on loan to Roma, costing the Blues a possible £40m transfer fee had the striker been prepared to go to Saudi Arabia.

SUNDAY MAIL

Daizen Maeda has admitted his form for Celtic is not what it should be and that adjusting to life after Ange Postecoglou as his coach has been tough.

THE SCOTTISH SUN ON SUNDAY

Hibs boss Lee Johnson begged Easter Road bosses not to sack him after their season hit a new low with a 3-2 home defeat at the hands of Livingston.

Brendan Rodgers admitted he could understand the booing and unrest at Celtic Park after his side laboured to a 0-0 draw against St Johnstone.

