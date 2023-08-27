Juventus try to sneak ahead of Brighton for Boca Juniors star Valentin Barco - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Juventus are trying to sneak ahead of Brighton for Boca Juniors left-back Valentin Barco.

Tottenham and Newcastle have made last-minute checks on PSV's Belgian winger Johan Bakayoko.

Sheffield United want to bring Manchester City youngster James McAtee back to Bramall Lane on loan.

Liverpool centre-half Nat Phillips has emerged as a target for his old club Stuttgart.

Hull will sell striker Oscar Estupinan - but he has to want to go.

THE MIRROR

Manchester United have put together a three-man left-back shortlist that includes Marc Cucurella, Sergio Reguilon and Marcos Alonso.

Image: Could Chelsea defender Marc Cucurella join Manchester United?

Manchester United and England legend Rio Ferdinand has told the Glazers that the protracted saga regarding the takeover risks undoing Erik ten Hag's work at Old Trafford.

Manchester United keeper Dean Henderson is to undergo a medical ahead of a move to Crystal Palace.

Tottenham legend Jurgen Klinsmann is backing Harry Kane to win the Ballon d'Or after joining Bayern Munich.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Harry Kane scores two in his first home game for the Bundesliga champions as Bayern Munich beat FC Augsburg 3-1.

Brighton have finally agreed a deal to sign midfielder Carlos Baleba from Lille as a replacement for Moises Caicedo.

DAILY MAIL

Strasbourg fans protested against multi-club ownership on Sunday as new majority shareholder after Chelsea owner Todd Boehly invested in the French outfit.

The entire management committee of the Women's National League have resigned.

Lionel Messi's legacy at Inter Miami is only growing, with his son Thiago now added to the franchise's academy.

West Ham have re-opened talks with Manchester United over a move for Harry Maguire, according to reports.

DAILY EXPRESS

Tennis star Mikael Ymer has announced that he will be retiring from the sport in a shock announcement made on social media. The Swedish star was recently suspended for 18 months for violating anti-doping rules.

Manchester United have reportedly been offered the chance to sign Barcelona defender Marcos Alonso in the final week of the transfer market as they frantically search for left-back cover before the window closes.

Manchester United outcast Scott McTominay could reportedly be used in a shock player-exchange deal for Bayern Munich's Ryan Gravenberch.

THE SCOTTISH SUN

Scott Brown has immediately been installed as favourite to succeed Lee Johnson at old club Hibs.

DAILY RECORD

Al Ittihad outcast Jota is facing a nervous wait to see his future decided as the agent of the Celtic hero was reportedly told to find a buyer by boss Nuno Espirito Santo.

Who will be on the move this summer ahead of the transfer window closing at 11pm on September 1 in England and midnight in Scotland?

Keep up to date with all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms. You can also catch up with the ins, outs and analysis on Sky Sports News.