Liverpool target move for former Chelsea star Joao Felix as potential Mohamed Salah replacement - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Liverpool are targeting a move for former Chelsea star Joao Felix as a potential replacement for Mohamed Salah.

Arsenal ace Gabriel Magalhaes is expected to stay at the Emirates despite recent interest from Saudi Arabia.

Chelsea are targeting a shock move for Arsenal ace Emile Smith Rowe ahead of Friday's transfer deadline day.

DAILY MAIL

Former Chelsea star Eden Hazard is reportedly set to announce his retirement at the age of 32.

Police are investigating a city-centre brawl involving Newcastle captain Jamaal Lascelles.

DAILY MIRROR

Wolves are weighing up making a £20m bid for the Leicester forward Kelechi Iheanacho.

Divock Origi could be making a return to the Premier League with Burnley, according to a report from the forward's native Belgium.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Manchester United are considering a surprise move for Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

THE SCOTTISH SUN

Ex-Dundee star Jamie McCunnie was left scarred for his life after he was head butted by former Scottish youth player Martin Szpak during an over-35s league match.

DAILY RECORD

Celtic signing Luis Palma is facing an Old Firm showdown dash as Parkhead chiefs look to cut through the red tape surrounding his £3.5m move.

Rangers are keeping a close eye on Harry Souttar's situation ahead of the transfer deadline.

