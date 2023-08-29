Arsenal knock back Chelsea's initial Emile Smith Rowe approach - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Arsenal have knocked back an initial approach from Chelsea for Emile Smith Rowe.

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski has criticised manager Xavi for not starting enough attacking players.

Former Manchester United prospect Adnan Januzaj has emerged as a target for Saudi Arabian club Al Tai.

Leeds have denied claims that Bayer Leverkusen's Nadiem Amiri made the shock decision to reject a move to the club, with German reports previously suggesting the player turned down the Championship side at the last moment.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Manchester United run the risk of losing Andre Onana for up to five weeks in the new year after the goalkeeper was recalled by Cameroon. Onana has been named in Cameroon's squad for their final Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match against Burundi on September 12, when the winner will secure their place in the finals.

West Ham United have been approached by a club in the Saudi Pro League about selling Spain midfielder Pablo Fornals.

Next year's T20 Blast could be played in a new group structure as the competition aims to remain relevant alongside The Hundred and the congested global cricket calendar.

THE SUN

Andy Carroll is reportedly in talks over a move to French outfit Amiens SC.

Man Utd have agreed personal terms in principle with Marc Cucurella.

Daniel Dubois is "distraught" after having his world title dream "stolen from" him in his Polish punch-up with Oleksandr Usyk, according to head coach Don Charles.

THE GUARDIAN

The Union of European Clubs, which represents 121 teams from around the continent, has issued a statement urging Luis Rubiales to stand down with immediate effect as president of the Spanish football federation.

Chelsea have been accused of penny-pinching and putting financial strain on supporters after removing a £10 coach subsidy for travel to domestic away games.

Andy Murray has said he asked Wimbledon organisers this year not to schedule him as the final match on Centre Court every day because of concerns over late finishes.

DAILY MIRROR

Jesse Lingard is set to join West Ham on a free transfer, though the Hammers will first prioritise signing a new striker.

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Ben Foster has branded Arsenal's decision to sign David Raya "pathetic".

Darwin Nunez has opened up about the impact former Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa has had on his game after the forward's brilliant cameo in Liverpool's win over Newcastle.

A BBC News segment detailing the Luis Rubiales saga used footage of former Manchester City and West Ham defender Pablo Zabaleta in error.

Lionesses striker Beth Mead believes England "peaked" in the Women's World Cup semi-finals before becoming overwhelmed by Spain in the tournament's 1-0 final loss.

THE ATHLETIC

Inter Miami defender Jordi Alba is set to step aside from international duty with Spain.

Wolves are close to signing Paraguayan winger Enso Gonzalez from Club Libertad.

THE TIMES

Manchester United may have to terminate Mason Greenwood's contract before Friday night if he is to have the best chance of securing a move to a leading European league.

England's World Cup plans are set to be disrupted after French air traffic controllers announced plans for industrial action.

British athletes and staff involved in the World Athletics Championships remain stuck in Budapest because of the travel chaos caused by the UK's air traffic control system failure, with some being told they will have to wait until Thursday to board a flight home.

SCOTTISH SUN

Rangers hero Steven Davis has had another operation on his knee, it has been revealed.

DAILY RECORD

Alfredo Morelos could be set to reunite with former Rangers pal Ryan Kent with a transfer to Fenerbahce edging closer.

