Brighton hijack Tottenham in loan bid for Barcelona forward Ansu Fati - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's newspapers...

TALKSPORT

Brighton are set to hijack Tottenham's loan move for Barcelona forward Ansu Fati.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Harry Kane was barred from Tottenham's training ground in the hours leading up to his move to Bayern Munich, meaning he was unable to say a face-to-face goodbye to long-time team-mates.

Bayern Munich will offer up to £50m for Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha while doubts are growing over their ability to complete a deal for Chelsea's Trevoh Chalobah.

DAILY MAIL

Al-Ittihad are ready to test Liverpool's resolve to keep Mohamed Salah with an offer worth just under £120m and they believe the Egypt striker is keen to move to Saudi Arabia, whose Pro League chief executive Saad al-Lazeez will be based in France for the rest of the European transfer window to make negotiations easier.

Fulham are hopeful of securing a £20m deal with Everton for forward Alex Iwobi.

Talks between Crystal Palace and Leicester City over a deal for striker Kelechi Iheanacho have stalled over his £18m price tag. The player is reported to be interested in a move to Selhurst Park.

Luton Town are set to sign Manchester United defender Teden Mengi on a permanent deal.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Wolves manager, Gary O'Neil says the club have received no fresh bids for midfielder Matheus Nunes and is expecting the player the remain at the club after Friday's deadline

THE SUN

Arsenal are reported to be the "unnamed club" who made a world record bid for England goalkeeper Mary Earps and they are expected to soon make a second proposal to Manchester United.

Jordan Henderson is set to be included in England's squad on Thursday despite his move to Saudi Arabia.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The Transfer Talk panel discuss whether Tottenham will have to offload players before they can sign a new striker

Manchester United have made contact with Nice over a deal to sign centre-back Jean-Clair Todibo as they look for additional cover at the back.

Chelsea will smash through the £1bn spending mark under Todd Boehly if they are able to complete a £45m deal to sign Manchester City midfielder Cole Palmer.

Marc Cucurella is open to a loan move to Manchester United because of his "disappointment" over the chances he has been given in over a season at Chelsea.

Manchester United are beating off competition from Chelsea to sign Benfica teenager Joao Neves, a midfielder who has been dubbed "the next Bruno Fernandes".

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The Transfer Talk panel discuss why Manchester United are looking to bring in Chelsea fullback Marc Cucurella as a late summer addition to their squad

Turkey looks like being the only destination for Mason Greenwood if he is able to secure a loan move away from Manchester United with multiple clubs being "scared" of signing him.

THE TIMES

UEFA's director of football Zvonimir Boban has called new stoppage-time rules "absurd" and "crazy" and insisted they will not be used in the Champions League this season.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player French football expert Jonathan Johnson says potential West Ham signing Hugo Ekitike 'shows a lot of promise' and reveals Brentford are also interested in signing him

DAILY MIRROR

Manchester United are pressing on with their bid to sign Sofyan Amrabat despite having their initial loan offer of only £1.7m turned down by Fiorentina.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Kaveh Solhekol reports that Manchester United are now in talks with Fiorentina over the potential signing of Sofyan Amrabat

Villarreal have rejected a loan offer from Manchester United for left-back Alfonso Pedraza, who is keen to stay in Spain to further his bid for a place in the national team squad.

Former Liverpool and Rangers winger Ryan Kent splashed out £145,000 on a racehorse at the sales earlier this week and hopes his colt by Mehmas will be able to run at Royal Ascot next summer.

EVENING STANDARD

Jesse Lingard is closing on a return to the Premier League but will only get a short-term deal from West Ham and might not officially sign until after the summer window has closed.

DAILY EXPRESS

Reports in Spain have suggested Liverpool will try to sign Barcelona pair Ansu Fati and Abde Ezzalzouli if the sale of Mo Salah to Al-Ittihad is sanctioned.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Everton manager Sean Dyche claims the club are trying to 'construct deals' in the last few days of the transfer window but admits that finding the money is difficult

THE ATHLETIC

Former Everton midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson is close to signing for Danish top-flight side Lyngby more than two years after he played his last competitive game.

Liverpool are likely to rebuff loan interest in young midfielder Tyler Morton as they might need him for cover if they are unable to replace their already departed stars.

DAILY RECORD

Jeff Hendrick is among the options Aberdeen are considering to add experience to their midfield, but they fear English Championship sides might scupper their interest in the Newcastle man.

Neil McCann is surprised Celtic didn't look closer to home in their search for striker competition and feels Hearts' Lawrence Shankland would have made an ideal signing for Brendan Rodgers.

Who will be on the move this summer ahead of the transfer window closing at 11pm on September 1 in England and midnight in Scotland?

Keep up to date with all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms. You can also catch up with the ins, outs and analysis on Sky Sports News.