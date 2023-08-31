Manchester United baulk at Chelsea's £7m loan demands for Marc Cucurella - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Chelsea's demand for a £7m loan fee from Manchester United for Marc Cucurella led the Old Trafford side to move on to target Tottenham left-back Sergio Reguilon.

Tottenham midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg might get the chance to stay in London with Fulham making a late move to add him to their midfield options.

Kylian Mbappe is ready to sign a new contract with PSG that will run until the summer of 2026, but it will include a release clause which can be activated in the 2024 summer window.

The EFL says no changes will be made to the Carabao Cup second-round draw despite their error in alphabetising the list of teams which saw Norwich City given ball 19 and Newcastle United, who eventually drew Manchester City, the No 20 ball.

Tottenham defender Japhet Tanganga is close to agreeing terms on a loan move to Bundesliga side FC Augsburg.

Cole Palmer is set to sign a seven-year deal when he completes his move from Manchester City to Chelsea.

Fulham have made another late attempt to hijack Nottingham Forest's move for Chelsea forward Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Luke Shaw might not be back in Manchester United's first-team plans until the middle of November.

Yorkshire are considering selling their home ground Headingley to raise funds as they continue to struggle to secure much-needed investment. The stadium is valued at £23m.

THE SUN

Manchester United have failed in an effort to sign Monaco midfielder Youssouf Fofana, according to reports in France.

Chelsea flop Tiemoue Bakayoko has finally found a new club, opting to return to French football with Lorient.

Mario Balotelli has been banished from Swiss club FC Sion's squad and the club is now actively trying to sell the Italian to a Saudi Arabian team.

DAILY MIRROR

Fulham have made a last-ditch offer to scupper Manchester United's pursuit of Sofyan Amrabat by making a £26m offer to take the Fiorentina midfielder on a permanent basis, according to reports in Italy.

Inter Miami boss Tata Martino says MLS are considering schedule changes next season with Lionel Messi set to miss a number of upcoming games while on international duty with Argentina.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Nottingham Forest are hopeful they will be able to break their transfer record on deadline day to bring in PSV Eindhoven midfielder Ibrahim Sangare for £30m.

The number of English clubs in rugby union's Champions Cup could be slashed to five next year as part of a radical overhaul to streamline the European competition into a more elite competition.

THE GUARDIAN

Spain's football federation is preparing to sack controversial women's national team head coach Jorge Vilda.

THE TIMES

Saudi Arabia officials and ministers have embarked on a campaign to get support from Europe for their bid to host the 2034 World Cup.

DAILY RECORD

Steven Naismith is set to be confirmed as Hearts head coach after the club's exit from European competition on Thursday night removed any restrictions he had on being in charge.

Harry Souttar is looking for a way out of Leicester City before Friday's deadline and continues to be linked with a move to Rangers.

Ben Davies is likely to leave Rangers on loan on deadline day with Stoke City showing interest in the defender.

