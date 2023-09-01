Arsenal considering ripping up Nicolas Pepe's contract after lack of interest - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Arsenal are reported to be considering ripping up £72m signing Nicolas Pepe's contract because of their struggles to find a buyer for him this summer.

Joao Palhinha had posed with a Bayern Munich shirt and was going through other media, including a full photoshoot, when he learned the deal to leave Fulham had failed.

DAILY MAIL

Al Ittihad will not be put off in their pursuit of Liverpool superstar Mo Salah and will carry on pushing for a deal worth more than £150m next week, likely to the fury of Anfield boss Jurgen Klopp.

Britain's biggest bookmakers have suspended betting markets on West Ham midfielder Lucas Paqueta being booked because of integrity concerns.

Lionel Messi has been revealed as having a "handshake sort of deal" with MLS over media arrangements and will only speak to journalists before and after games "as he pleases".

THE GUARDIAN

Juan Mata is set to make a sensational return to professional football by signing for Japanese club Vissel Kobe.

THE TIMES

UEFA's controversial system which allocates 30 per cent of Champions League cash based on clubs' historical achievements in Europe is to be reformed next year with more money awarded based on present performance instead.

Former England head coach Eddie Jones has taken aim at the Rugby Football Union for failing to produce young replacements for an "ageing" national squad.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Brighton failed with a deadline day move to add Derby County defender Eiran Cashin to their squad after agreeing a £4m fee for the 21-year-old.

Eddie Pepperell has warned Luke Donald he would be threatening the integrity of the qualifying system if he picks Ludvig Aberg as a wildcard for his European Ryder Cup team after so few tournaments on the European Tour.

DAILY RECORD

Stoke City had an offer to sign Ben Davies rejected by Rangers, who also said no to loaning him out to the Championship side.