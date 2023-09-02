Mohamed Salah: Al Ittihad ready to make last-ditch £200m offer to Liverpool for forward - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers...

MAIL ON SUNDAY

Saudi Pro League side Al Ittihad are ready to make a last-ditch £200m offer to Liverpool for star forward Mohamed Salah as they prepare one final push to land the Egyptian.

Nottingham Forest could be charged by the FA for the discriminatory behaviour of their fans after two away supporters were arrested during their win at Chelsea.

In a sensational swoop for Manchester United, Sofyan Amrabat has finally landed at Old Trafford.

Juan Mata, the 35-year-old World Cup-winning midfielder, has chosen a move to Japanese club Vissel Kobe,

THE SUN ON SUNDAY

Manchester City are ready to make Erling Haaland the country's best-paid star with talks over a new deal worth £28.6m a year.

Mohamed Salah has been rested by Egypt as the Liverpool star weighs up his future after a mega £170m Saudi offer.

Brendan Rodgers has put Liverpool keeper Caoimhin Kelleher at the top of his Celtic wanted list.

Thomas Partey has dealt Arsenal another blow by suffering a hamstring injury that could keep him out for three months.

Football clubs and players coughed up a record £165.8m in unpaid tax last season, figures reveal.

SUNDAY MIRROR

Jude Bellingham has scored in his fourth straight LaLiga game as he bagged the winner for Real Madrid against Getafe - equalling a Cristiano Ronaldo record in the process.

Erling Haaland's agent, Rafaela Pimenta, insists the Manchester City star's "destiny is in his own hands" amid speculation linking him with a move to Real Madrid.

Liverpool have strengthened in midfield this summer but Kop legend Graeme Souness says they need to be ready for interest in Mohamed Salah.

SUNDAY EXPRESS

Dan Evans and his team were forced to kick someone out of his player box when they wrongly sat amongst his coaches during the Brit's clash against Carlos Alcaraz.

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino appeared to make a dig at forward Nicolas Jackson after the Blues fell to a shock 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest.

Manchester City launched an audacious late transfer bid for Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze, according to reports.

SUNDAY RECORD

Alfredo Morelos is finally set to land his next club after leaving Rangers - with a move to Santos in Brazil seemingly imminent.

Michael Beale has revealed he became hooked on Old Firm games during the 1990s.