Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha's collapsed move to Bayern Munich only 'postponed' - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Joao Palhinha's collapsed move from Fulham to Bayern Munich is only 'postponed', according to his brother and agent.

Demarai Gray is in talks to join Steven Gerrard and Jordan Henderson's Saudi Arabian club Al Ettifaq, with the Everton winger yesterday appearing to take a swipe at manager Sean Dyche.

Wayne Rooney's DC United were interested in both Jesse Lingard and Ravel Morrison this summer, according to a new report.

Juan Mata has joined Japanese club Vissel Kobe on a free transfer after winning the title with Turkish Super Lig side Galatasaray last season.

THE TIMES

Jürgen Klopp has said Liverpool will not buckle in the face of any renewed attempt from Saudi Arabia to sign Mohamed Salah this week.

A leading abuse charity in Spain has condemned Mason Greenwood's season-long loan move to Getafe as "setting a terrible example" and said that the transfer should be overturned.

Jadon Sancho lashed out at Erik ten Hag on Sunday, accusing his Manchester United manager of making him a scapegoat and of wrongly criticising his training.

THE SUN

Man Utd 'to be taken off market as Glazers now want £10bn' but American owners already have new sale date in mind.

The Bernabeu is unrecognisable as it opens its doors for first game since incredible £1bn renovation works.

THE MIRROR

Jadon Sancho has snapped back at Erik ten Hag over 'untrue' claims and 'scapegoat' treatment.

A Crystal Palace fan has been arrested after they allegedly racially abused a Wolves player at Selhurst Park.

DAILY STAR

Manchester City are to offer Erling Haaland a massive new contract - worth close to double his current salary.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Thiago Silva, the Chelsea defender, has responded to criticism of his performance against Nottingham Forest with a social media post in which he tells a fan: "Put the pressure on me."

The men's and women's tennis tours have taken the first steps towards a historic merger, by inviting executives and tournament representatives to a two-day summit in London at the end of this month.

Kyle Walker has revealed for the first time how close he came to joining Bayern Munich this summer and the new contract extension that has kept him with treble winners Manchester City.

England's multiple injury doubts, including stand-in captain Courtney Lawes, will have two training sessions to prove their fitness before the crucial opening World Cup fixture against Argentina on Saturday.

SCOTTISH SUN

Rangers fans clashed in the stands at Ibrox after the devastating defeat to Celtic.