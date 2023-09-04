Gareth Southgate to leave England role after Euro 2024 as FA targets Pep Guardiola as successor - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

FA chiefs are conscious of the uncertainty and taking seriously the possibility that Gareth Southgate will saunter into the sunset after next summer's European Championship in Germany. The dream appointment of some at the FA is Pep Guardiola - an option officials are open to exploring.

Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho's time-keeping is said to have exasperated his bosses as his Old Trafford future is plunged into doubt

Chelsea attacker Raheem Sterling's absence from the England squad is set to continue despite the withdrawal of Jack Grealish from the latest international party.

Ronald Koeman has led the criticism aimed at Ryan Gravenberch after the new Liverpool midfielder rejected his latest international call-up.

Anderlecht are closing on the signature of Kasper Schmeichel after he became a free agent last week.

Arsenal hope key midfielder Thomas Partey will be available after the October international break after he suffered an upper leg muscular injury in training last week.

THE TIMES

Eddie Jones has denied Danny Cipriani's claims that he acted "like a horny teenager" when quizzing the player on his sex life while England head coach.

Ludvig Aberg is only three months into his professional career and he has yet to compete in a major tournament, but Luke Donald, Europe's Ryder Cup captain, feels that he has seen enough to be sure that the 23-year-old Swede has the temperament to thrive on golf's biggest stage.

THE GUARDIAN

Umpires were paid three times more to officiate in the men's Hundred this summer than in the women's Hundred.

A club from the Swedish third tier have provoked a philosophical debate with football's rule-makers after devising a cunning way to defeat the offside law.

Panama defender Gilberto Hernández has died after being shot in the city of Colón on Sunday, the Panama Football League said in a statement.

THE SUN

Liverpool have been offered an astonishing £215million for Mo Salah. Saudi representatives from Al-Ittihad have flown into London to make one final crack at landing the Kop ace before their transfer window slams shut on Thursday.

Manchester United are still trying to offload two forgotten players - Eric Bailly and Donny van de Beek - according to reports.

Formula 1 legend Johnny Herbert said everyone has "lost out" on the absence of "mega star" Michael Schumacher since his tragic skiing accident 10 years ago.

THE MIRROR

Paul Pogba has been handed another injury setback just weeks after making his long-awaited return to action with Juventus.

Wales captain Aaron Ramsey has backed international teammate Brennan Johnson to sign at Spurs following his deadline day move.

Barcelona manager Xavi has extended his contract with the club until June 2026, according to reports in Spain.

DAILY EXPRESS

Chelsea were reportedly offered the chance to sign Manchester United star Jadon Sancho as part of a swap deal in the summer.

The agent of Arsenal star Jorginho has rubbished talk of an exit. The Italy star has been linked with a move to Turkish side Fenerbahce.

Eric Bailly has reportedly agreed a one-year deal with Besiktas. Turkish outlet A Spor claims the defender is still negotiating with Manchester United to terminate his contract.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Manchester United will lose Andre Onana to the Africa Cup of Nations in January if Cameroon qualify for the tournament next week after the goalkeeper confirmed he was coming out of international retirement.

Jadon Sancho will be frozen out at Manchester United this season unless he finds an escape route in Saudi Arabia, according to Rio Ferdinand.

SCOTTISH SUN

Rangers want answers from the SFA over their disallowed Old Firm goal. Kemar Roofe had a first-half strike controversially chalked off at Ibrox in yesterday's 1-0 defeat to Celtic.

Daniel Podence looks set to leave Wolves after months of speculation. The Portuguese winger was linked with Celtic during the transfer window as Brendan Rodgers' stepped up his chase for a replacement for fellow countryman Jota.

Alfredo Morelos has finally found a new club by joining Santos in Brazil. The Colombian international left Rangers upon expiration of his contract at the end of last season.