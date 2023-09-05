Man City plot move for Brighton striker Evan Ferguson - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers...

THE INDEPENDENT

Manchester City are reportedly plotting to sign Brighton forward Evan Ferguson.

Jamie Redknapp lauded Evan Ferguson's performance after the 18-year-old scored his first Premier League hat-trick. Redknapp says he sees elements of all the great strikers in him and has no doubts he will be a superstar

DAILY MAIL

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale is under increasing pressure to keep his position as first-choice 'keeper with David Raya in line for a run in the first team.

Sergio Ramos is said to have snubbed last-minute interest from Manchester United, according to reports.

Image: Sergio Ramos reportedly turned down Man Utd

Chelsea defender Levi Colwill has reportedly been cleared to make his senior England debut after a scan confirmed he had not suffered an injury.

Hansi Flick's future in charge of the German national team could hinge on success against France and Japan, according to reports.

Joe Lewis, the British billionaire whose family trust owns a majority share in Premier League soccer club Tottenham Hotspur, is not slated to re-appear in a New York courtroom until January over his alleged role in a 'brazen' insider trading scheme.

THE TIMES

England white-ball head coach Matthew Mott has given the strongest indication yet that batsman Harry Brook could yet be included in the squad for the World Cup in India next month.

THE GUARDIAN

The England cricketer Sarah Glenn has called on the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to introduce equal pay for women's cricket umpires and said she was "surprised" by the huge disparity in fees between the men's and women's game.

THE SUN

Image: Nicolas Pepe's future is still up in the air

Chelsea were interested in signing Manchester United's Jadon Sancho in the summer, reports claim.

Nicolas Pepe has been told to leave Arsenal while he still can or spend the rest of the season sitting on his hands.

DAILY MIRROR

Manchester United discovered Sofyan Amrabat had a slight back injury before he completed a Deadline Day move to Old Trafford.

Ronald Koeman has blasted Ryan Gravenberch, insisting he is "not happy" with Liverpool's new signing refusing to play for the Netherlands Under-21s side.

DAILY EXPRESS

Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha was reportedly keen to join Manchester United before last Friday's transfer deadline but ultimately missed out on a move away from Craven Cottage.

Jesper Lindstrom has revealed that he turned down a move to Liverpool despite being a Reds supporter before joining Napoli from Eintracht Frankfurt last week.

Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez has escaped a serious injury after concerns over his withdrawal from Sunday's defeat at Arsenal, according to reports.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Manchester United have opened talks over extending Aaron Wan-Bissaka's contract following his progress under Erik ten Hag in the last year at Old Trafford.

The Rugby World Cup has been plunged into a spying controversy over fears certain teams will deploy espionage tactics in France.

Mike Ashley is in detailed negotiations with Yorkshire about buying Headingley Stadium in a £22m-plus deal.