Papers: Man Utd preparing for Mary Earps departure | Arsenal interested in England goalkeeper - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's newspapers...

DAILY MIRROR

Manchester United are preparing for the departure of goalkeeper Mary Earps with West Ham United's Mackenzie Arnold leading the list of potential replacements.

Al Ettifaq's proposed loan move to sign Jadon Sancho fell through after Manchester United inserted an obligation to buy next summer for £50m.

Jordan Henderson will face a protest from angry England fans if he plays during the Three Lions' Euro 2024 qualifier against Ukraine on Saturday.

Ex-Liverpool Sporting Director Michael Edwards is set to return to football by launching an advisory service.

DAILY MAIL

Manchester United are NO closer to tying Mary Earps down to a new deal ahead of next week's deadline... with Arsenal intent on signing the Lionesses star as she enters the final year of her contract.

Manchester United were not cleared to go public with Jadon Sancho's fight against mental health difficulties last season before Erik ten Hag revealed the winger had been struggling in a press conference.

The Rajasthan Royals' takeover bid at Yorkshire could trigger a flurry of Indian investment in English cricket with several other IPL franchises seeking to buy shares in the eight Hundred teams.

Chelsea's owners hope to continue their attempts to spruce up Stamford Bridge by erecting two giant lion sculptures outside the ground.

Chelsea have warned Mykhailo Mudryk to tone down his gym work over concerns that the winger is overdoing his intensive training regime, according to reports.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Nasser Al-Khelaifi says there is no chance Europe's clubs would grant Saudi Arabia's new financial powerhouses a place in UEFA's premium Champions League competition.

EVENING STANDARD

Chelsea are monitoring winger Antonio Nusa, having had a £23m bid for the player rejected by Club Brugge on deadline day.

Fulham are locked in talks with midfielder Harrison Reed over a new contract.

Club Brugge winger Antonio Nusa says he was offered "a lot of money" to join Chelsea this summer.

Reece James has provided a positive injury update as the Chelsea captain bids to finally put an end to his fitness nightmare.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is refusing to give up hope on resurrecting his career at Tottenham.

THE ATHLETIC

The Premier League has introduced new rules to ensure cases relating to financial discipline are fast-tracked to provide "clarity" around potential sanctions or points deductions.

Leeds United chief executive Angus Kinnear has questioned the way USMNT midfielder Tyler Adams "handled" his departure from the club and said he would not have wanted him to stay.

Former Liverpool sporting director Michael Edwards is to make his much-anticipated comeback to sport by launching an advisory service alongside the club's ex-director of research, Ian Graham.

THE GUARDIAN

Leading Premier League clubs have asked the government to block nation states from owning English football teams, with the request potentially forming part of a new regulator's brief.

Wayne Rooney has been identified as a leading contender to succeed John Eustace if the manager was to depart Birmingham City, whose American owners explored making a big-name appointment after completing their takeover earlier this summer.

The European Club Association chairman, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, has poured cold water on the notion that Saudi Arabian sides are on course to be granted spots in the revamped Champions League.

DAILY STAR

The redevelopment of Liverpool's Anfield Road Stand is poised to continue after the club appointed new contractors to carry on the work.

THE SUN

Arsenal fans believe they have lost a wonderkid with Marcelo Flores set to leave, according to reports.

Ivan Toney has been pictured training for the first time since his eight-month ban from football.

Kasper Schmeichel has reportedly taken a huge pay cut with his new club Anderlecht.

DAILY EXPRESS

Arsenal received just £3m for their once-record signing Nicolas Pepe on Thursday. Mikel Arteta finally managed to offload the outcast to Trabzonspor on the final day of the Turkish transfer window.

THE TIMES

Manchester City are in line to be the biggest winners from UEFA's new funding formula for the Champions League from next season.

DAILY RECORD

Jota faces being excluded from the squad list of Al Ittihad, leaving the former Celtic man in transfer turmoil, according to reports.