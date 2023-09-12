Premier League facing pressure from Government over Everton's proposed sale to 777 Partners - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers...

DAILY TELEGRAPH

The Premier League faces pressure from concerned senior figures in Government over Everton's potential sale to United States firm 777 Partners.

Barcelona's financial turmoil took a new twist this week with president Joan Laporta liable for a €20m guarantee following the failure of an investor to provide the funds to complete a financial deal that was vital to the club being granted its licence to compete in LaLiga this season.

THE SUN

Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho has deleted his statement claiming he was being made a scapegoat.

Tottenham star Heung-Min Son has been spotted with a huge ice pack on his knee.

John Terry admits he has held discussions about joining Al Shabab.

Gary O'Driscoll is set to start as Manchester United's new head of medical services on Monday.

Premier League duo Burnley and Crystal Palace are keeping tabs on Colchester's teen star Bradley Ihionvien.

THE TIMES

Uefa has launched a new category of seats for Euro 2024 with highly-priced "prime" seats selling for €2,000 (£1,720) for the final in Berlin - double the amount of the most expensive tickets for the Euro 2020 final at Wembley.

DAILY MAIL

Olga Carmona has left it unclear whether Spain's women's team will stay on strike, with their next match on September 22.

Cole Palmer's decision to leave Manchester City came after the promise of more chances at Chelsea.

The two VARs who failed to disallow Manchester City's goal against Fulham for offside will not be in action at Stockley Park this weekend.

Everton midfielder Andre Gomes is attracting interest from Fenerbahce.

THE INDEPENDENT

The Football Association will resist any attempt from Republic of Ireland to appoint England under-21 manager Lee Carsley, should Irish boss Stephen Kenny be sacked.

DAILY MIRROR

William Saliba has discussed Arsenal's new lunchtime rule that Mikel Arteta implemented to bring the players "closer" together - explaining it's worked wonders.

Lionel Messi's house hunt in Miami is over after striking an eight-figure deal for a spectacular waterfront mansion.

Manchester United are believed to view extending the contract of youngster Facundo Pellistri as one of their top priorities in the coming weeks.

THE ATHLETIC

Luis Rubiales refused to personally apologise to Jenni Hermoso for kissing her on the lips after the Women's World Cup final and said he would "100 per cent" have behaved the same way towards the Spain men's team.

EVENING STANDARD

Trevoh Chalobah is considered surplus to requirements and could be frozen out at Chelsea.

Ange Postecoglou says Yves Bissouma's conduct as a Tottenham player improved after he reminded the Malian that turning up late for training was not a sign of good leadership.

DAILY RECORD

Alfredo Morelos admits his final season at Rangers was plagued by a 'very complicated injury'.

Nuno Espirito Santo has been slammed in Saudi Arabia as he was accused of being the key figure behind bringing Jota to Al-Ittihad.