Man Utd chiefs step in to settle Jadon Sancho and Erik ten Hag dispute - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Manchester United football director John Murtough and CEO Richard Arnold are at the centre of ongoing talks to settle the dispute between Erik ten Hag and Jadon Sancho.

Manchester United are closing in on signing of American goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce in a record deal but they're also determined to keep Lionesses star Mary Earps.

Sky Sports News chief reporter Kaveh Solhekol shares that a bid Manchester United rejected for Mary Earps was a 'world record for a goalkeeper in the women's game'

Juventus have reportedly singled out Arsenal's Thomas Partey as a replacement for Paul Pogba should the midfielder receive a lengthy ban for failing a drugs test.

John Terry has defended his move to charge fans up to £500 to dine with him and £100 for autographs, saying that all the money raised will go to charity and that it is 'very important' to him.

Everton's prospective new owners 777 Partners were late in making a £900,000 payment to their business partners at the British Basketball League earlier this summer.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Jonjo Shelvey is close to joining Turkish club Rizespor as he nears the end of his unhappy spell at Nottingham Forest.

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe retains the full backing of the club's Saudi chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan, whose only response to the team's difficult start to the season has been to ask what additional help he can provide.

Gareth Southgate has no plans to travel to Saudi Arabia to watch Jordan Henderson in person before England's next games against Australia and Italy in October.

England manager Gareth Southgate suggests that midfielder Jordan Henderson is focused on football despite being heavily criticised after his transfer to Saudi Arabia

THE TIMES

Mike Ashley has become the favourite to buy Headingley stadium and own a stake in Yorkshire County Cricket Club after a proposed deal with Rajasthan Royals collapsed.

Any takeover of Everton by the American investment firm 777 Partners is likely to be a lengthy process while the Premier League ensures that no rules on club ownership will be broken.

THE SUN

Graham Potter has turned down a return to management with Scottish side Rangers after being approached to replace under-fire Michael Beale.

Toto Wolf says he missed out on signing Max Verstappen as a youngster - because he could not offer the Dutchman a guaranteed seat at Mercedes.

DAILY EXPRESS

Arsenal star Bukayo Saka has reportedly been playing through a 'nagging' injury since last season, it has been claimed.

DAILY STAR

Gary Lineker told Leicester City to appoint Emma Hayes as the club's new manager, the Match of the Day host has revealed.

Lionel Messi's injury worries have Inter Miami fans sweating on his availability for their next MLS clash against Atlanta United.

The Saturday Social panel debates who's most deserving of the Ballon d'Or, Lionel Messi or Erling Haaland?

DAILY MIRROR

Andre Onana is set for showdown talks with Erik ten Hag over his decision to return to international duty with Cameroon.

Jurgen Klopp's agent has reiterated his client won't be leaving Liverpool before 2026 amid speculation linking him with the Germany job.

SCOTTISH DAILY EXPRESS

Elliot Anderson won't be coming back into the Scotland fold. The attacking midfielder pulled out of Steve Clarke's squad last week after just a couple of training sessions.

DAILY RECORD

Celtic have got a spot in football's top 100 for most spent on their current squad, according to new research.