Jadon Sancho refused to apologise to Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag after social media post - Paper Talk

THE ATHLETIC

Jadon Sancho is training away from the Manchester United first team after he refused to apologise to manager Erik ten Hag.

DAILY MAIL

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard is in advanced talks over a new contract, while key defender Ben White is set to open formal talks over an extension.

Premier League clubs could thwart a proposed relaunch of the Women's Super League next year due to disagreements over funding.

Barcelona's ongoing battle against their financial crisis has seen another twist, with LaLiga informing the Catalan side that their new wage cap will be reduced to €270m (£232m).

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Kyle Sinckler is set to play England's World Cup game against Japan after being included alongside No 8 Billy Vunipola in England's squad for their second pool game.

Luke Comer, the billionaire Irish property developer, trainer and big-race sponsor, has been banned for three years and ordered to pay costs of 755,754 euros (£650,000) after a dozen of his horses tested positive for anabolic steroids in 2021.

THE TIMES

A Football League manager who placed bets on matches has escaped with a formal warning after being investigated by the FA.

Wimbledon organisers came under ridicule from neighbouring residents for their refusal to attend a public meeting about the tournament's controversial expansion.

Billy Vunipola is set to return to the England bench for their World Cup match against Japan on Sunday after serving his ban, with Lewis Ludlam starting instead of the suspended Tom Curry.

DAILY EXPRESS

Arsenal are reportedly bracing themselves for Juventus to try and poach Thomas Partey in January as a replacement for Paul Pogba.

A scientist who analysed a hair sample from Simona Halep disputed her ban from tennis.

THE SUN

Rasmus Hojlund's first coach is full of praise for his former player but admits Nicklas Bendtner was more talented.

DAILY MIRROR

Rob Edwards has angrily hit back at Garth Crooks and accused the BBC pundit of trying to turn Luton into a "laughing stock."

Takehiro Tomiyasu has admitted that he needs to be more confident once he returns to Arsenal following the international break.

Ibrahima Konate is back in training for Liverpool - giving manager Jurgen Klopp a solution to another defensive headache this weekend.

DAILY RECORD

Jota continues to face an anxious wait over his future with Nuno Espirito Santo no closer to revealing his next steps.

SCOTTISH SUN

St Johnstone chief Stan Harris insists he's had no choice but to dramatically slash their budget - after they posted a huge £1.5million loss.