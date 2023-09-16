Sheffield United sound out Chris Wilder about sensational return to Bramall Lane - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers...

MAIL ON SUNDAY

Sheffield United have sounded out club legend Chris Wilder about a sensational return to Bramall Lane after Saturday's defeat at Tottenham extended their winless Premier League start to five games.

Pep Guardiola pushed hard to sign Barcelona's latest wonderkid Lamine Yamal over the summer, Manchester City having "come with everything" to try and tempt the 16-year-old phenom.

Aleksandar Mitrovic says he has "no nostalgia" over his time in England, aiming a dig at Newcastle United and Fulham by claiming his move to Al Hilal meant he has "finally arrived at a top club".

Bayern Munich will make another attempt to sign Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah in January.

SUNDAY TELEGRAPH

Everton's takeover by 777 Partners is coming under fresh scrutiny after an investigation was launched over financial concerns about the firm's investment in British basketball.

The Rugby Football Union board is facing its biggest internal revolt in over a decade after more than half of their council members signed a letter outlining concerns over the leadership of chief executive Bill Sweeney and chair Tom Ilube

THE SUN ON SUNDAY

Reports in Spain are suggesting Barcelona could make a shock loan move for Manchester United outcast Jadon Sancho in January if he is still at the club by then.

Mauricio Pochettino has told Raheem Sterling he will get the Chelsea winger back into the England squad.

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to sue Juventus over £17m in unpaid wages, according to reports in Italy.

Mason Greenwood could make his debut for Getafe against Osasuna on Sunday after being included in their matchday squad for the first time.

SUNDAY EXPRESS

Former Belgium manager Georges Leekens believes Eden Hazard could come back to the Premier League before heading to MLS to end his storied career.

SUNDAY MIRROR

Clubs are putting pressure on star players to follow Manchester United defender Raphael Varane into international retirement as fears over burnout increase.

Lionel Messi will not be going back on his decision to skip games played on artificial surfaces, meaning he will miss Inter Miami's clash with Atlanta United.

DAILY STAR SUNDAY

Manchester City have put off contract talks with Kevin De Bruyne until the Belgium midfielder is back from his long-term hamstring injury.

Jadon Sancho was spotted watching Manchester United's U18 side on Saturday after being banished from training with the first team.

SUNDAY MAIL

Real Betis suffered two major injury blows days before their Europa League clash with Rangers during the 5-0 demolition by Barcelona. Goalkeeper Rui Silva was replaced at half-time while forward Luiz Henrique also limped off.