Newcastle consider £52m move for Lucas Paqueta from West Ham in January - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Newcastle are reportedly considering a £52million swoop for West Ham's Brazilian star Lucas Paqueta in January.

Tyson Fury says he has no interest in fighting Anthony Joshua since his second defeat to Oleksandr Usyk, telling Joshua to 'get to the back of the queue'.

THE SUN

Manchester United, Arsenal and Liverpool are all monitoring Oscar Gloukh, a 19-year-old Israeli attacking midfielder who joined Red Bull Salzburg in January and has previously been linked to Barcelona.

Luis Rubiales has been forced to sell his luxury Madrid apartment to cover legal costs following his non-consensual kiss on Jenni Hermoso, and an increase in alimony to his ex-wife and children.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Sergio Garcia attempted a last-ditch effort to play in the Ryder Cup by offering to pay all outstanding fines relating to joining LIV Golf, estimated to total £700,000.

RFU rebels who revolted against the leadership of Billy Sweeney and Tom Ilube do not believe the RFU can afford a new Professional Game Partnership with Premiership Rugby.

DAILY STAR

David Lloyd has said now is the "perfect time" for Andrew Flintoff to return to cricket, after the former England all rounder worked with the England team during their ODI series against New Zealand

DAILY RECORD

Ryan Kent is said to be "regretting" his move to Fenerbahce from Rangers this summer after already being relegated to a fringe role.