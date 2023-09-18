Chelsea eyeing move for Aaron Ramsdale after Arsenal goalkeeper's benching - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Chelsea are among the clubs keeping an eye on Aaron Ramsdale's situation at Arsenal after his place in Mikel Arteta's first XI against Everton went to summer signing from Brentford David Raya.

Manchester United staff have expressed concerns about the increasing influence of Erik ten Hag's agent Kees Vos in transfer activity at Old Trafford.

Michail Antonio has claimed Mohamed Salah was keen to leave Liverpool this summer for Saudi Arabia but was "locked up" by the Reds and told he was going nowhere.

Cristiano Ronaldo received a crazy welcome in Iran when his Al-Nassr side arrived for their Asian Champions League clash with Persepolis.

THE SUN

Four Manchester United stars were involved in bust-ups after Saturday's 3-1 defeat by Brighton with captain Bruno Fernandes confronting Scott McTominay and defensive partners Lisandro Martinez and Victor Lindelof also losing it with each other.

David De Gea could be nearing a return to LaLiga with reports in Spain suggesting Real Betis are ready to sign the unemployed former Manchester United goalkeeper.

Image: David de Gea has been without a club since he was let go by Manchester United at the end of last season

Thomas Tuchel will not be on the bench when Bayern Munich face Manchester United in the Champions League on Tuesday because of a ban carried over from last season.

Arsenal are considering a move for Borussia Dortmund teenager Jamie Bynoe-Gittens, whose progression in the Bundesliga has been compared to Jude Bellingham.

Mesut Ozil is being lined up to take on a boardroom role as general manager of the Turkish national team according to reports in Germany.

THE TIMES

England will have to play qualifying matches for Euro 2028 even if they are the main host for the tournament under a plan being considered by UEFA, which is only planning on offering two automatic spots for the five co-hosts if they fail to come through their respective groups.

Everton's prospective new owners 777 Partners will have to pay back £140m provided by two lenders for the club's new stadium should their deal to buy out Farhad Moshiri proceed.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Wales' national advisor on sexual violence has alleged she was sexually harassed during Cardiff City's Championship win over Swansea City on Saturday night.

A pay dispute between the England team and management could overshadow next month's Cricket World Cup bid after protracted talks stalled on new central contracts, with officials braced for players to turn down new multi-year deals.

THE SCOTTISH SUN

Celtic coach Darren O'Dea is in the frame to take over from Billy Dodds as manager of Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

Former Rangers star Nacho Novo is taking his first steps into management after being named assistant boss of United States League One club Lexington SC who are nicknamed "the boys in green!"