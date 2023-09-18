Bayern Munich monitoring Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale after David Raya started for Gunners in win against Everton

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Daniel Levy has revealed the deal that sent Harry Kane from Tottenham to Bayern Munich includes a clause allowing the North London club to buy back the England captain.

Aston Villa have opened talks with defender Ezri Konsa over a new contract as a reward for his fine form this season which has left former boss Dean Smith wondering why he is not playing for England.

Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah's personal trainer Ed Hodge appeared to blame the club's medical staff for their injury crisis in a series of messages on X/Twitter which have since been deleted.

Manchester United are set to tie down one of their brightest talents - striker Joe Hugill - to a new long-term contract but he could head out on loan in January, most likely to a Championship club.

A new documentary about David Beckham will include confirmation that he "went at" Sir Alex Ferguson after the well-documented dressing room boot-kicking incident that left the England star needing a stitch in a wound above his eye.

Manchester United have fired five members of their academy coaching staff as part of a wider restructure to enhance their recruitment network.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Chelsea legend John Terry is part of a group among those exploring the prospect of buying a stake in the club with controlling co-owner Todd Boehly open to fresh investment.

Manchester United chief executive Richard Arnold held a "no holds barred" meeting with staff who were unhappy over the club's handling of a number of issues this season, including those involving suspended winger Antony.

The next Premier League rights deal could include games being played on Sunday nights and also see WSL games being moved so they can be televised in the blacked out Saturday 3pm slot.

West Brom have ramped up their search for new ownership to avoid having to go through a fire sale of players in January.

QPR are set to make a big free agent splash by signing US defender Reggie Cannon, who left Portuguese club Boavista over unpaid wages.

The England and Wales Cricket Board has ordered every English cricketer to undergo diversity training at a cost of £5m.

EVENING STANDARD

Michael Olise's return to the Crystal Palace first team has been significantly delayed after he suffered a setback in his recovery from a hamstring injury.

DAILY EXPRESS

Manchester United are one of the teams interested in Royal Antwerp youngster Arthur Vermeeren, who has been compared to Barcelona legends Xavi and Andres Iniesta by the club's sporting director Marc Overmars.

THE SUN

Chelsea could find out this week whether their plans to renovate Stamford Bridge will be able to go ahead following more than two months of talks with local residents.

THE GUARDIAN

The Cyprus Football Association has suspended top-flight games in the country amid a strike by referees after an apparent arson attack on a car belonging to the mother of an official.

DAILY MIRROR

Jurgen Klopp has again reiterated that he sees his future at Liverpool having been linked with the Germany job.

Sir Alex Ferguson disagrees with David Beckham on how worldwide fame eventually changed the former Manchester United superstar.

Bayern Munich are also monitoring Aaron Ramsdale's position at Arsenal as they look for a long-term replacement for veteran Germany 'keeper Manuel Neuer.

Ravel Morrison, Antonio Valencia and John O'Shea are among the players chipping in £5 per game to rent a pitch in Manchester and play in games arranged in a WhatsApp group containing 66 present and former footballers.

DAILY STAR

Michail Antonio has sensationally backed West Ham to finish above Liverpool this season to add fuel to the fire ahead of their clash at Anfield on Sunday.

THE SCOTTISH SUN

Celtic are reported to be interested in Serbia winger Nemanja Jovic, who remains a free agent after leaving Partizan Belgrade.

DAILY RECORD

Crocked Rangers striker Danilo revealed he hopes to be back playing "in a few weeks" as he continues to update fans following his weekend injury.