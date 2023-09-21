Harry Kane unlikely to consider any future return to Tottenham while Daniel Levy remains chairman - Paper Talk

Plus: A number of Premier League owners are set to voice concerns about Everton's proposed sale to 777 Partners; Chelsea are on the verge of significant investment from US firm Ares Management; prospective bidders are being put off by Man Utd's poor start to the season
Thursday 21 September 2023 07:56, UK
DAILY MAIL
Tottenham do not have a straight-forward buy-back clause for Harry Kane amid doubt over whether he would even consider returning while Daniel Levy remains at the club.
A number of Premier League owners are set to voice concerns about Everton's proposed sale to 777 Partners at the clubs' first summit meeting of the season on Thursday.
Chelsea are looking to cut their annual wage bill by around £80m, one of Clearlake's co-founders has revealed, with the club also on the verge of significant investment from US firm Ares Management.
Erik ten Hag's agent Kees Vos is in advanced negotiations about signing Manchester United midfield player Sofyan Amrabat to his Sports Entertainment Group agency.
Trent Alexander-Arnold is targeting a return to action for Liverpool in this weekend's Premier League game against West Ham.
Free agent Jesse Lingard has been pictured training with West Ham ahead of their Europa League clash against Backa Topola as the England international looks to earn a short-term contract with the Hammers.
DAILY MIRROR
The Glazers could be forced to lower their asking price for Manchester United after their tricky start to the Premier League season.
THE ATHLETIC
The English FA has been criticised for making a disabled candidate feel they "weren't being taken seriously" before taking the new agents' exam.
Wrexham's new Kop stand will not be open for the start of next season due to a series of hold-ups.
The parent company of betting firm Mr Q - Watford's front-of-shirt sponsor - must pay £690,947 after being found by the UK Gambling Commission to have failed to protect individuals, including children, from being exploited by gambling and not meeting standards relating to anti-money laundering and terrorist financing.
Wearable lower-limb tracking systems will be allowed to be used in official matches for the first time after being awarded certification by FIFA.
UEFA has been criticised for allowing Red Star Belgrade's sponsor Gazprom to return to the Champions League.
THE SUN
Chelsea are charging £1,780 for one of their matchday packages at Stamford Bridge.
DAILY TELEGRAPH
The Premier League and EFL could shake hands within weeks on football's £130m-a-year New Deal, despite Championship clubs' anger over new cost controls.
The Football Association's exams for around 700 aspiring football agents descended into chaos on Wednesday after the internet connection at Birmingham's NEC went down and some candidates were unable to complete the FIFA-mandated test in the hour allotted.
DAILY EXPRESS
Manchester United chief John Murtough was left red-faced in the summer after his side reportedly saw a bid 'laughed off' for Brighton star Evan Ferguson, per new reports.
Arsenal scouts will be in Belgium on Thursday to keep a close eye on Antonio Nusa as Club Brugge face Besiktas in the Europa Conference League.
THE TIMES
Manchester United's poor start to the Premier League season is having a negative impact on the takeover process, with bidders even less likely to meet the owners' inflated asking price of more than £5bn.
An investigation has been launched into the alleged use of racially offensive language by the Sussex seam bowler Ari Karvelas during a County Championship match against Leicestershire last week.
Rafael Nadal has revealed his wish to play doubles with Carlos Alcaraz at the Paris Olympics after admitting that he is now unsure about retiring from tennis next year.
Counties are considering the possibility of playing short-form cricket under the names of their local football and rugby clubs as they prepare to vote on the future of the Hundred.
SCOTTISH SUN
Aaron Ramsey has claimed he could have done more for Rangers in the Europa League final.
DAILY RECORD
Former Celtic standout Jota is reportedly seeking talks to potentially terminate his Al Ittihad contract on full pay as his Saudi nightmare shows no signs of ending.