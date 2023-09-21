Manchester United are prepared to cut their losses and sell Jadon Sancho in January - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's newspapers...

DAILY MIRROR

Manchester United are ready to sell Jadon Sancho to the highest bidder in the January transfer window after Erik ten Hag decided to cut his losses.

Steven Gerrard has admitted that he would have stayed at Liverpool had he known Jurgen Klopp was on the way.

DAILY MAIL

Harry Arter is determined to see out his contract at Nottingham Forest after failing to come to an agreement to end his stay at the City Ground.

Tottenham chief scout Leonardo Gabbanini has left ahead of further structural changes at the north London club.

Burnley star Anass Zaroury is backing an aid effort to help Moroccans in the wake of this month's devastating earthquake in the country.

THE ATHLETIC

Crystal Palace are expected to open initial talks with Eberechi Eze over a new contract.

Stuart Dallas returned to Leeds United training on Thursday after almost 18 months out with a serious knee injury.

The Premier League's crackdown on time-wasting this season has stretched the playing time of the average match by almost 12 minutes, resulting in more action, more cards and more goals.

FIFA is at the centre of escalating tensions with the Kroenke family, the owners of Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium, over the terms of the agreement to be a host venue at the 2026 men's World Cup.

Sweden captain Kosovare Asllani says her side are planning a joint show of support with the Spain Women's team in their meeting on Friday as Spain prepare for their first match since Luis Rubiales kissed Jenni Hermoso after the World Cup final.

Scott Munn officially started work as Tottenham Hotspur's new chief football officer on Thursday.

THE TIMES

Europe's Ryder Cup players have been practising with their team-mates' golf balls in an attempt to avoid the last-minute pairings reshuffle that affected the build-up in 2021.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Tottenham Hotspur will spare themselves another summer of uncertainty over their star player by triggering an option to extend the contract of Heung-min Son.

Roc Nation Sports has parted company with Romelu Lukaku in what represents another blow for the Chelsea striker, who is on loan at Roma.

James Anderson's international career looks set to continue into a 23rd year after he was offered a new deal in a batch of central contracts that includes around 20 multi-year deals.

Andrew Gale has been appointed head of Cricket Tasmania's male performance pathway, two years after he was sacked as Yorkshire coach following allegations of racism made by Azeem Rafiq.

THE GUARDIAN

The Premier League is confident of finally agreeing a deal to increase financial redistribution to the English Football League after a meeting between executives of the leagues and club officials this week.

EVENING STANDARD

David Raya insists he always backed himself to become Arsenal No 1, but says he and Aaron Ramsdale are in the dark over who will start the north London derby.

Marco Silva admitted he "cannot control" where Joao Palhinha's long-term future lies, amid reports that Bayern Munich will continue their pursuit of the player in the January transfer window.

DAILY RECORD

Winger Nemanja Jovic is reportedly on Celtic's radar as he weighs up his next move - and the Scottish champions may already have their answer after the player's agent broke his silence.

SCOTTISH SUN

Aberdeen hit out at a "small minority" of their own fans after missiles including a lit flare were thrown at Eintracht Frankfurt fans during the Europa League clash in Germany.